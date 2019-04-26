Snapshots from the 2019 Slugfest

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Lumberton’s Morgan Britt (4) leaves the batter’s box after connecting on a pitch during the Robeson County Slugfest championship game against Purnell Swett on Wednesday in Pembroke. Britt was one of three Lady Pirates named to the all-tournament team.
Courtesy Photo| Purnell Swett Athletics Robeson County Slugfest MVP Madison Canady (11) tries to tag Purnell Swett’s Trinity Locklear during a steal attempt in Wednesday’s title game.
Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Red Springs’ Tristen Locklear sets up in the batter’s box before a pitch against St. Pauls in the fifth-place game of the Slugfest on Wednesday. Locklear represented the Lady Red Devils on the all-tournament team.
Jonathan Bym| The Robesonian Lumberton’s Jordan Smith swings at a pitch during the Robeson County Slugfest third-place game against St. Pauls on Wednesday.
Jonathan Bym| The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Jonathon Jacobs watches a pitch at the plate during the Robeson County Championship game against North Brunswick on Wednesday.
