Leach, Allen headline UNCP Cash Bash on Friday

Leach Leach Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Rowland native and former NFL veteran Vonta Leach engages with an attendee at UNCP’s “Cash Bash” fundraiser on Friday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Rowland native and former NFL veteran Vonta Leach engages with an attendee at UNCP’s “Cash Bash” fundraiser on Friday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Robeson County native and NFL referee Brad Allen, left, chats with UNCP athletics director Dick Christy during the school’s annual “Cash Bash” fundraiser on Friday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Robeson County native and NFL referee Brad Allen, left, chats with UNCP athletics director Dick Christy during the school’s annual “Cash Bash” fundraiser on Friday.

PEMBROKE —A jam-packed, dimly lit, English E. Jones center served as the setting for the sixth-annual “Cash Bash” fundraising event for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke athletics on Friday.

This year’s theme, “A Night With The Stars” lived up to its billing as Robeson County natives Vonta Leach and Brad Allen led a group of five featured guests.

Leach is a former South Robeson High standout who went on to win a Super Bowl as a fullback in the NFL. He says he enjoyed his first experience with the event and was especially gracious for the opportunity to give back to a county he still calls home.

“UNCP is a big part of this community and just to come out here and lend my helping hand to support them is a win-win situation,” said the 10-year NFL veteran.

“I think events like this will help the athletic department grow. If you’re going to be a big-time athletic program, you’re going to need the community.”

The Cash Bash is one of the athletic department’s premier fundraising events that benefits the Braves Club scholarship fund. Proceeds support all 16 varsity athletics programs, as well as nearly 400 student-athletes.

Current NFL referee and former UNCP alum Brad Allen was the headliner of the event in 2016 and gave a few words of encouragement then, but was energized by a new wrinkle this time around.

“This is a lot better, in a way, because I get to interact with people,” said Allen. “When you’re the keynote speaker, you’re sort of in a vacuum, in a little box, and interact with people from a distance.”

Allen and the rest of the honorees were introduced to everyone at the front of the stage before receding to individual tables near the back of the room that were freed up for the rest of the attendees to mingle.

UNCP athletic director Dick Christy thrilled to see the turnout and says the change in operation was a by-product of the response they got from previous years. Christy says the event last year was the single largest fundraising event in the university’s history and hopes the new stylistic alterations help surpass that success.

“The feedback we got back from people is they want to see less program and be able to have more a chance to engage,” he said. “We really tried to make it more of a social.”

“It puts a lot of pressure on the speaker when they’re the one keynote. These guys don’t have to speak. All they have to do is take pictures, sign autographs and have a good time.”

The highlights of the night were a pair of live auction periods and a raffle drawing that included prizes such as season tickets to both professional and college games, autographed memorbilia and even a dinner date with UNCP’s chancellor and his wife.

Live music was provided by Pembroke-based band Mark McKinney and Co., who cranked out tunes during two separate sessions throughout the night.

Also on hand was Chris Corchiani, who played basketball at North Carolina State Univerity from 1988-91 and was the first Divison I player to record 1,000 career assists. Corchiani was also an 11-year NBA veteran.

Joe Gallagher, the Braves’ all-time leading scorer (2,161 points) who also served as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, took in the festivities.

Denny Crum, the three-time national coach of the year at The University of Louisville, couldn’t make it due to health complications, but was still honored and represented by a former player of his.

Leach https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Vonta201792516732418_ne2018525165519973.jpg Leach Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Rowland native and former NFL veteran Vonta Leach engages with an attendee at UNCP’s “Cash Bash” fundraiser on Friday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_CashBash_Leach.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Rowland native and former NFL veteran Vonta Leach engages with an attendee at UNCP’s “Cash Bash” fundraiser on Friday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Robeson County native and NFL referee Brad Allen, left, chats with UNCP athletics director Dick Christy during the school’s annual “Cash Bash” fundraiser on Friday. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_CashBash_Allen.jpg Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Robeson County native and NFL referee Brad Allen, left, chats with UNCP athletics director Dick Christy during the school’s annual “Cash Bash” fundraiser on Friday.

Leach, Allen among headliners at annual athletics fundraiser

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.