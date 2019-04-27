From the Fringe

Pinecrest Senior Shootout results

Cliff Nance and Knocky Thorndyke won the Pinecrest senior shootout on April 16, while James Locklear and Craig Snyder won the shootout on April 23

The closest to the hole winners for both weeks were Thorndyke, Hoyt Pierce and Michael Graham

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Fairmont‘s week in review

Don Atkinson and Jeff Tedder won this week’s senior shootout with a two-stroke victory over Tim Moore and Michael Graham.

Bucky Beasley and J.T. Powers won the second flight with Tommy Belch and Hoyt Pierce taking second place. Gene Brumbles and Moore were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout will be played on Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club will host it’s Thursday Evening Scramble this Thursday, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. Cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members which includes all golf fees, prizes and a meal after play. This is a four-person captains choice format. Please call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 by Wednesday evening to sign up.

The J.J. Johnson Scholarship Tournament will be played on Friday, with an 8:30 a.m. start. Cost is $50 per player and $200 per team. Entry fee includes all golf fees, and a catered lunch. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information or to sign up.

Top scores posted this week include: Mitch Grier 71; Tommy Davis 73; Andy Andrews 73; David Sessions 72; Richy Hamilton 74; J.T. Powers 74; George Williamson 75; Johnathon Wilcox 76; Brian Davis 76; David Locklear 77.

SEHealth foundation tourney on Thursday

The Southeastern Health Foundation’s 29th-annual golf tournament will be played on Thursday at Pinecrest Country Club. All proceeds from the tournament will fund medical, nursing and allied health scholarships for students who plan to work locally after their training is complete.

Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m., with a Shotgun start set for 1 p.m. for the captain’s choice. Lumberton Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac will sponsor a hole-in-one vehicle prize for hole No. 10 during the tournament. Special prize competitions will be held and cash prizes will be awarded to top tournament teams.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or registration for teams and individuals, go to https://one.bidpal.net/sehealthgolftournament or contact Foundation staff at 910-671-5583 or [email protected]

LEO Association holds tournament Saturday

The Robeson County Executive Law Enforcement Officer’s Association’s second-annual golf tournament will be Saturday at Pinecrest Country Club.

The tournament starts with registration at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Cost per player is $60 or a four-person team for $240. The format is captain’s choice.

Sponsorships are also available for the tournament, with the $500 gold sponsorship including four sponsor signs and entry for a four-person team.

For more information on the tournament, contact Lt. Brandon Patterson at 910-734-5225, or Lt. Bruce Meares at 910-827-7074.

Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym via email at [email protected]

