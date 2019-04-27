William McGirt returns to Fairmont on Tuesday to host clinic

McGirt McGirt

FAIRMONT — Fairmont native and PGA Tour golfer William McGirt returns home on Tuesday as he hosts a clinic at the Fairmont Golf Club.

One of McGirt’s sponsors, Srixon, will also be having a demo day at the event.

“I looking forward to coming back next week for the clinic,” he said. “It will be a chance for me to see some people I haven’t seen in quite a while and it will be an opportunity for some people to see my progress post-surgery.”

McGirt is sidelined for the entire 2019 PGA Tour season after undergoing hip surgery in September.

“I know my parents get asked all the time about it,” McGirt said.

Proceeds from the clinic and other raffles at the event will go toward the Fairmont baseball team. McGirt played catcher for the Golden Tornadoes during his time there and was named the 1997 Robeson County Slugfest MVP.

“I’m looking forward to raise money for Fairmont’s baseball team. Sandy (Thorndyke) has done a great job with the team and I’ve been able to support them in the past,” McGirt said. “Hopefully, we can raise a decent amount of money to help them out. It should be a fun day.”

McGirt had been playing on Tour for eight seasons before finding out midway through the 2018 season that he had a torn labrum in his left hip, as well as a femoroacetabular impingement that impeded the range of motion when swinging the golf club.

The 39-year-old has earned $10,683,003 on Tour, and won the 2016 Memorial Tournament for his only career PGA Tour win. He has three career second-place finishes and 23 career top-10 finishes on Tour.

He last hosted a clinic at his home course in 2015.

For more information, contact the Fairmont Golf Club pro shop at 910-628-9931.

