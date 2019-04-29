Bulldogs tennis team earns playoff bid

ST. PAULS — On Monday, the North Carolina High School Sports Athletic Association released the brackets for the men’s dual team tennis state championships. St. Pauls was placed in the East bracket and will travel to Trinity for a first-round battle of the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Under the guidance of first-year coach Calvin Randall, St. Pauls finished with a 12-4 record, which was the highest mark since 2016 when the team reached the second round.

The Bulldogs won seven of their last ten games to close the regular season.

Israel Gonzalez, Joel Martinez and Victor Carrisosa are tied with a team-leading 11 wins in singles competition. David Estrada finished with a 10-3 singles record.

Carrisosa and Gonzalez ended the season with a team-best 9-7 doubles record. Martinez and Jonathan Angeles Cabrera were the second-best tandem, collecting four wins in doubles events.

Trinity finished 10-1 and is led by Bryce Nguyen who posted an undefeated record in singles action. Jack McCroskey and Bryce Ingram both posted 8-1 marks in singles play. McCroskey and Quinton O’Hara paced the group in doubles play with a 7-2 record.

The time for Wednesday’s match is yet to be determined with the winner advancing to the second round on May, 7.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Tennis.jpg