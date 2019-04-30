Sandhills teams set to settle it on the diamond

LUMBERTON —With the end of the regular season in the rearview, both softball and baseball teams from Lumberton and Purnell Swett are gearing up for the start of Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Tuesday.

On the softball side, No. 3 Lumberton, fresh off its second Robeson County Slugfest title in three years, will host sixth-seeded Hoke in the first round.

The Lady Pirates finished the season 15-5 and 10-4 in the conference. They split the season series with the Lady Bucks with a total of two runs produced from both matchups combined.

Morgan Britt and Lady Bucks ace Ina Womack are two of the best pitchers in the SAC. Womack tied for first in the conference with a 1.53 ERA, while Britt led the league with four no-hitters.

At the plate, Lady Pirates shortstop Madison Canady poses the biggest threat to Womack. She finished third in the conference in batting average (.508) and hits (31).

Meanwhile, No. 4 Purnell Swett hosts fifth-seeded Scotland for a first-round matchup after a runner-up finish in the Slugfest. The two teams split the season series.

The Lady Rams boast one of the toughest lineups in the tournament. Freshman Chloe Locklear leads the way with a .516 average. Senior Jaileana Deese is one of the best all-around players in the league, hitting .462 and posting seven wins from inside the circle.

Scotland’s Kinsley Sheppard tied for the league lead with a 1.53 ERA during the regular season.

In the baseball bracket of the SAC tournament, No. 7 Lumberton hits the road to face second-seeded Richmond for a first-round matchup on Tuesday.

The Pirates were shut out in both losses to the Raiders earlier in the regular season. As of late, the Pirates have found a groove at the plate to support ace and High Point signee Parks Ledwell after scoring 17 runs to grab a third-place finish in the Slugfest.

Ledwell is the definition of a shutdown pitcher and will look to bring his league-leading 0.73 ERA and 73 strikeouts into the matchup.

No. 5 Purnell Swett, on the other hand, is scorching hot and coming off a Slugfest title last week. They travel to fourth-seeded Scotland after splitting their regular-season series with the Scots.

They have the bats to pose a threat to any rotation, none hotter than Slugfest MVP Zack Carter and all-tournament selection Jalyn McIntyre, who has a team-leading three home runs.

On the mound, left hander Jeremiah Locklear is a crafty ace that can be difficult to figure out. He’s posted 52 strikeouts and ranks second in the conference with just over 78 innings pitched.

All of Tuesday’s first-round games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_sport-baseball-1.jpg