Bulldogs use big fourth inning to down Stallions

ST. PAULS —With the postseason hanging in the balance, St. Pauls baseball coach Matt Hunt knew the magnitude of his team’s Three Rivers Conference tilt with visiting South Columbus, a team just a couple of games ahead in the league standings.
“They’re (South Columbus) in a position where they had to win to make the playoffs and I think we’re in the same position,” said Hunt. “It’s possible for us to win out —if we go in there and play like we’re supposed to play, we could come out and fight for a playoff birth.”
Despite already trailing by a handful of runs from when the contest was previously postponed after being washed out a few weeks ago, Hunt’s group responded by exploding in the fourth inning to down South Columbus, 13-7.
“Offensively, I saw it in the bottom of the second. We got runners on, and we just didn’t capitalize,” said Hunt.
The game resumed in the top of the second with the Stallions up 6-2. After failing to strike in the inning, the Bulldogs would crack the scoring column in the third on an RBI single by Tyler Baker that tightened the deficit, 6-3.
In the breakout fourth, Jadakyss Glover-Graham started the melee with a leadoff triple, then scored on a passed ball to make it 6-4 with no outs. After two runs scored and Stallions starting pitcher Harrison Gore exited with no outs, Austin Locklear gave the team its first lead, 8-6, on a two-RBI double.
The group scored five more runs to polish off the runaway inning.
Issac Garner, Caleb Henderson, Josh Henderson and Erikison Emmanuel all had one RBI in the win that moved the Bulldogs to 9-11 overall and 7-9 in conference play ahead of Tuesday’s road matchup with league-leading Whiteville.
Starting pitcher Marcus Johnson didn’t allow a run through four innings of work while also notching a hit and two RBIs at the plate.
Hunt says he only pulled him down the stretch to save his pitch count total for later in the week and still has starter D.J. Hinson with enough pitches left with another important game on deck.
“I want to step off the bus with the mentality that we’re going to win,” Hunt said about the matchup with the defending state champs.
Girls soccer results:
Lumberton 3, Seventy-First 0, PKs —Stacey Gore scored the only goal in regulation for the Lady Pirates, who took a 1-0 lead into the half. The Lady Falcons would answer and tie the score at one in the second half.
The score remained knotted at the end of regulation and both overtimes, forcing penalty kicks to decide the outcome. Morgan Miller, Sallee Jones and Lacey Rozier all scored in the shootout session, and Naw Lay notched a save.
Purnell Swett 0, Pinecrest 9—The Lady Patriots remained perfect on the year, outpacing the visiting Lady Rams 5-0 at the half. Keeley Copper finished off the 9-0 shutout with three second-half goals.
West Columbus 2, St. Pauls 3, PKs —After tying the score at one off a first-half goal by Lady Bulldogs midfielder Karen Perez-Aguilar, the two teams would remain scoreless after regulation and the two overtime periods.
In the penalty kick session, Lady Bulldogs goalkeeper Jennifer Aguilar saved the first two shots from the Lady Vikings. Teammates Jackeline Aguilar and Dion Clark gave the group an advantage and with the score knotted at two goals apiece, Aguilar finished off the win with a game-winning strike.
East Bladen 5, Red Springs 0.
Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.