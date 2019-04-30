Local Roundup: Lady Pirates defeat Hoke to move to Sandills semifinals

Brewer Brewer Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton pitcher Brianna Brewer delivers to home against Hoke on Tuesday in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton pitcher Brianna Brewer delivers to home against Hoke on Tuesday in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament.

LUMBERTON — The upperclassmen on the Lumberton softball team saw a chance to return the favor to visiting Hoke on Tuesday night at home.

Two years after the Lady Bucks ended Lumberton’s season in the second round of the state playoffs, third-seeded Lumberton essentially had a chance to end No. 6 Hoke’s year in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament, and did so in an 8-1 win.

“The sophomore year for a lot of these girls we beat them four times and when it really mattered they ended our season,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “We talked about that and how we had a chance to end their season tonight. That gave us a little redemption from two years ago.”

Lumberton plays at Jack Britt tomorrow in the semifinals of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament. The teams split that meeting.

To earn the win and the rubber match between the two conference foes, the Lady Pirates used early runs to support junior pitcher Brianna Brewer, who was in the circle for Morgan Britt. Britt sat out due to precautionary measures, according to Register, and will be available on Wednesday at Jack Britt.

Brewer struck out seven and allowed five hits in the win. Stepping into her biggest start of the season, Brewer focused on her part when in the circle.

“I had to be mentally prepared for the game and do what my team needed me to do,” Brewer said. “I had to throw strikes and hit my spots. Once I saw that we could make the outs and I could do the same job I had been doing, I calmed down and I just played my game.”

After Lumberton punched two runs in the bottom of the first, Brewer settled in and had one inning where the Lady Bucks were able to touch her with a run coming in the top of the third to cut the lead to 2-1. From there the upperclassmen bats took over.

“Bri gave us a great game. She’s been getting better and better as the year has gone on and I felt comfortable starting her tonight,” Register said.

Lumberton scored a pair of runs on a Rachel O’Neil single that chopped over the head of the third baseman in the bottom of the third to go up 4-1. Two runs scored in the bottom of the fourth on RBI hits from Katelyn Culbreth and Katie Kinlaw and O’Neil added another RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to make it 8-1.

O’Neil posted four RBIs and had a pair of hits. Kinlaw and Culbreth had the rest of the hits for the Lady Pirates. Culbreth had the lone extra-base hit with a triple and Kinlaw drove home a pair of runs.

Ina Womack struck out eight for Hoke.

In other action from across the county:

Purnell Swett softball 4, Scotland 3 — Katlyn Jones drove in the winning run for the Lady Rams with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to advance to the semifinals of the conference tournament tomorrow at Richmond.

After Scotland posted a 3-1 lead through five innings, the Lady Rams posted two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Summer Bullard two-run single.

Chandra Locklear had a solo homer in the bottom of the third inning for her only hit in the game.

JaiLeana Deese had a pair of doubles and a run scored, while also striking out five in seven innings in the circle before Bullard picked up the win after sitting Scotland down quietly in the top of the eighth.

Richmond baseball 14, Lumberton 4 — The Raiders posted nine runs in the first three innings to end the Pirates’ season.

Seth Odum and Hayden Hunt each had RBI hits for the Pirates, while Parks Ledwell struck out four in 2 2/3 innings.

East Columbus baseball 11, Fairmont 1 — The Golden Tornadoes were held to three hits in the loss after the Gators posted six runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Colby Thorndyke was 2-for-3 and Michael Richardson added the other hits for Fairmont.

Elsewhere in the Three Rivers Conference, Whiteville defeated St. Pauls 12-1 in baseball and 10-0 in softball. East Bladen defeated South Robeson 14-0 in baseball and 11-0 in softball.

Purnell Swett girls soccer 6, Seventy-First 1 — The Lady Rams matched the program’s record for wins in a season with 12 in the regular-season ending win.

Abi Lowry and Maddison Oxendine each posted a hat trick in the win. Layla Locklear assisted on three goals, Jadyn Locklear had two assists and Oxendine added the other.

The win puts the Lady Rams in a tie for fourth in the league standings with Jack Britt. The tie-breaking coin flip will be held before the Sandhills Athletic Conference track meet at UNCP on Wednesday.

