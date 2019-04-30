Vikings spoil Tom Cope finale for Red Springs to take third in TRC standings

Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Red Springs third baseman Colton Locklear, left, attempts to put a tag on West Columbus’ Jagger Haynes as he slides into third base on Tuesday. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Red Springs third baseman Colton Locklear, left, attempts to put a tag on West Columbus’ Jagger Haynes as he slides into third base on Tuesday. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian West Columbus’ Cole Benton goes through the windup at Red Springs on Tuesday. Benton earned the win on the mound for the Vikings. Donnell Coley | The Robesonian West Columbus’ Cole Benton goes through the windup at Red Springs on Tuesday. Benton earned the win on the mound for the Vikings.

RED SPRINGS — With the current landscape of baseball shifting to a heavy concentration on elaborate analytics and complicated formulas, Red Springs baseball coach Chris Howell was pragmatic in describing his team’s struggles against West Columbus in the final home game at Tom Cope Park on Tuesday night.

“Well, they just put the ball in play and we didn’t. We made some mistakes,” said Howell after watching his team drop its third straight by way of an 11-2 loss.

The Vikings move to 14-6 overall and jump ahead of the Red Devils in the Three Rivers Conference standings with an 11-5 record.

Howell’s senior-centric group was held quiet throughout most of the contest, despite a good contingent on hand cheering on the home team one last time before it plays in the Red Springs High School Athletic Complex next season.

Vikings starting pitcher Cole Benton dominated the action in the early going, plowing through the Red Devils lineup, striking out eight and not surrendering a run through five innings.

The UNC Wilmington commit faced the heart of the Red Devils lineup in the bottom of the fourth, but made quick work of them, striking out the first two batters then snaring a groundball from Jaylen Mack and throwing him out at first to preserve a 3-0 lead and what was a no-hitter at the time.

On the other end of the diamond, Benton and the Vikings offense took off early, scoring two quick runs after getting the first couple of batters on base against Red Devils senior Darren Bowen.

Jagger Haynes tied a team-high three hits for the Vikings and his blooper to left field accounted for the third run. The UNC commit also spelled Benton on the mound and struck out five and allowed just one hit.

Bowen had a chance to salvage the opening inning before the runs came across, but an error at third with two outs allowed the first run in. Then the second came after a ground ball was shot back at Bowen’s feet for what turned into an infield RBI single.

“He did OK. You got to make the routine plays, and when you don’t…there ain’t no use in wasting him,” Howell said after pulling his ace in the top of the fourth, with the team down 3-0.

Benton slapped a hard ground ball on a two-out pitch in the top of the fifth that scored two runs and put the Vikings up 5-0.

Bowen responded at the plate in the bottom half of the inning by breaking up the no-hit bid with a hard ground ball up the middle, then two batters later took advantage of a throwing error and scored the team’s first run to make it 5-1.

The Vikings scored two runs in the sixth inning and four in the seventh, while Colton Locklear answered with a ground out that brought in the second Red Devils’ run in the bottom half.

Mack had the only other hit for the Red Devils who drop to 12-8 overall and 11-6 in the Three Rivers Conference and are off until Friday’s season finale against cross-county rival St. Pauls, which Howell says is vital for their playoff chances.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

