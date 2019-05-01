Lady Pirates earn dramatic win

Prevatte Prevatte Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Lumberton shortstop Madison Canady gathers before a pitch during Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament semifinal win at Jack Britt. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Lumberton shortstop Madison Canady gathers before a pitch during Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament semifinal win at Jack Britt.

FAYETTEVILLE — In the bottom of the seventh inning of Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament semifinal against Jack Britt, Lumberton outfielder Ashley Prevatte was down two strikes, with two outs.

Despite an ineffective showing at the plate in Tuesday’s first-round win, the veteran hitter was empowered by a strong desire to make it back to the league’s championship game.

“I didn’t hit anything last night and I knew we needed to get a win because we wanted to play Friday,” said Prevatte. “So, I just had to get the bat on the ball and just get a base hit so Kasey (West) could come up and get me in.”

After Prevatte perfectly placed a blooper into shallow left, lead-off hitter Kasey West stroked an RBI double over the center fielder to bring across the team’s first run, which woke up the Lady Pirates bats and led to an improbable 4-2 road win over the defending state champions.

No. 2 Lumberton advances to face top-seeded Richmond in the SAC title game on Friday.

Prevatte and Co. have been in similar situations before during her tenure with the program, so the late two-run deficit didn’t cause panic.

“Every time we’re down like this and we get a hit, it just pumps (us) up more and more,” she said.

Lady Pirates coach Mackie Register has seen his experienced group wiggle its way out of tight spots and was proud of the spirit they carried in the bleak scenario.

“Well, all year long we haven’t given up,” he said. “Hitting is contagious. Ashley got the spark…and the next person kept coming up big. To have seniors in that spot is a big plus for us.”

After, West’s double, fellow senior Morgan Britt followed with an RBI single to the outfield that tied the game at two-all. Fellow upperclassman and leading hitter, Madison Canady, gave the decisive blow on the next at-bat, launching one over the left-field fence for a 2-run home run that gave the Lady Pirates their first lead, 4-2.

“[Madison] coming up with a clutch 2-run home run, that’s player of the year stuff right there,” said Register.

Canady went 2-for-4 and led the team with the two RBIs. Prevatte and Britt each finished with two hits apiece.

Lady Buccaneers first baseman Ashton Fields looked to have hit the deciding 2-run home run in the bottom of the fifth in what was a pitcher’s duel until that instance. The Field’s blast broke a scoreless tie and put the home team up 2-0.

Brianna Brewer started in the circle for the second straight night for the Lady Pirates and Register praised how well she pitched, throwing seven innings, striking out six and giving up just four hits. Register says he takes the blame for the “one bad pitch” Brewer threw in the contest that yielded the big fly.

Carlie Myrtle took the loss in the circle and also pitched a complete game and struck out nine.

After ending Jack Britt’s nine-game winning streak, Register and Co. improve to 17-5 overall with six straight wins and face a red-hot Richmond group who have now won 12 straight.

The Lady Pirates beat the Lady Raiders in Rockingham two seasons ago for the tournament crown and he hopes history will repeat itself.

“Well, we’re on a winning streak too…so, I think it’s going to be a big battle. We just got to repeat what we did two years ago,” he said.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

