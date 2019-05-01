Local Roundup: Richmond rallies past Purnell Swett to move to championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —The 2019 NFL Draft has officially concluded and the prominent college football programs from both North and South Carolina had many players get selected from the onset until the later rounds of the three-day event.

Here’s a rundown of the key players selected from those schools over the weekend:

Clemson:

The 2018-19 college football national champions had the largest contingent of players to get selected with six players, most of which came on defense. Their defensive line, especially, had the strongest showing on day one with three players coming off the board in the top 20 picks of the first round.

• DE Clelin Ferrell: He ended up going a lot higher than anyone expected him to at No. 4 overall to the Oakland Raiders. He tied the school record for highest draft pick.

• DT Christian Wilkins: He was the second Tiger off the board at No. 13 overall to the Miami Dolphins and gave NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell an energetic chest bump when he walked on stage after his name was called.

• DT Dexter Lawrence: He rounded out the first round as the last Tiger to come off the board on the opening night of the draft when he was selected by the New York Giants at No. 17 overall.

• CB Trayvon Mullen: He was a part of the run on cornerbacks that occurred at the top of the second round and will join Ferrell in Oakland after the Raiders selected him at No. 40 overall.

• DE Austin Bryant: His coaches and teammates in college called him a ‘do-it-all grinder’ who lined up opposite of Ferrell and will now line up opposite of Detroit’s Tre Flowers after the Lions selected him at No. 117 overall.

• WR Hunter Renfrow: The hero of the 2017 national championship game who caught the game-winning touchdown was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the fifth round at No. 149 overall.

Duke:

• QB Daniel Jones: When the Giants selected Jones with the sixth overall pick, he became the highest-drafted Blue Devil quarterback in program history.

N.C. State:

• C Garrett Bradbury: Considered the best center in this year’s class, having won the Remington Award presented to the top college player at the position, Bradberry was selected by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 18 overall.

• LB Germaine Pratt: The former safety turned linebacker who shined over the last two years for the Wolfpack was selected with the ninth pick in the third round by the Cincinnati Bengals.

• QB Ryan Finley: He was taken with the second pick on day three of the draft at No. 104 overall and will join fellow Wolf Pack teammate Pratt in Cincinnati. Finley could potentially usurp Andy Dalton for the starting quarterback job.

• WR Kelvin Harmon: After being viewed as a potential first-round pick early on in the pre-draft process, Harmon ended up falling to the sixth round where the Washington Redskins selected him at No. 206 overall.

South Carolina:

• WR Deebo Samuel: He was the first receiver to come off the board on day two of the draft at the top of the second round when the San Francisco 49ers selected the former Gamecock with the 36th overall selection.

• OT Dennis Daley: He will be staying in the Carolinas to start his professional career after being selected by the Carolina Panthers in the bottom of the sixth round at No. 212 overall.

UNC:

• LB Cole Holcomb: The leading tackler for the Tarheels from the last three seasons was selected with the last pick in the fifth round by the Washington Redskins at No. 173 overall.

Notable signed undrafted free agents (Saturday):

Clemson:

• LB Tre Lamar, Detroit Lions

• DT Albert Huggins, Houston Texans

• WR Trevion Thompson, L.A. Chargers

N.C. State:

• WR Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

UNC:

• WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, Tennessee Titans

Steve Helber| AP Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins chest bumps NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Miami Dolphins selected him in the first round at the draft on Thursday in Nashville. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_122729527-e7c5a420b54544f7a0f1b34141449585.jpg Steve Helber| AP Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins chest bumps NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Miami Dolphins selected him in the first round at the draft on Thursday in Nashville.