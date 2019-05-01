Local Roundup: Richmond rallies past Purnell Swett to move to championship

ROCKINGHAM — Allyiah Swiney sparked the late surge with a solo shot in the fourth inning, broke open the lead with a grand slam in the sixth and then sealed the deal with a diving catch and a throw out to second at the top of the seventh.
Safe to say the freshman outfielder had her fingerprints all over the Richmond softball team’s 10-5 comeback win over Purnell Swett in the semifinal round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday.
Swiney finished a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs and five RBI to help the Lady Raiders win their 12th consecutive game and advance to the tournament championship game for the seventh year in a row.
It didn’t look like No. 1 Richmond (23-2) was going to keep either streak alive at first, however, as No. 4 Purnell Swett (13-8) came out swinging and took an early 2-0 lead after JaiLeana Deese punched a two-run shot at the top of the first inning.
The visiting Lady Rams kept the home team from crossing home plate over the next inning and a half and then added to their lead on a three-run shot from Chloe Locklear that scored both Trinity Locklear and Deese at the top of the third.
But the Lady Raiders didn’t panic.
They finally got on the scoreboard thanks to back-to-back solo bombs from Swiney and sophomore third base Payton Chappell in the bottom of the fourth, upped the ante defensively and then plated eight runs on five hits in the bottom of the sixth to go from down five runs, 5-0, at the end of the third to ahead five runs, 10-5, heading into the final frame.
Savannah Lampley, senior shortstop, scored Swiney on an RBI groundout to start the sixth-inning rally. Three bats later, senior first base Taylor Parrish gave Richmond its first lead of the night, 6-5, with a three-run shot. Swiney did one better shortly after fellow freshman Kenleigh Frye was walked and knocked her third grand slam of the season into dead center.
Purnell Swett was threatening to cut into the deficit, as it had the bases loaded at the top of the seventh, but Swiney’s catch followed by her throw to Frye for the double play ended the Lady Rams chances to flip the script.
Richmond will face off against No. 3 Lumberton in the SAC Tournament title game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
In other action from across the county:
Purnell Swett girls soccer lost 9-0 at Pinecrest in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday. Red Springs defeated St. Pauls in penalty kicks. The Lady Red Devils used a 4-3 advantage in the shootout, with goals coming from Baniz Zangana, Taylynn Atkinson, Dayanara Tellez and Fany Orduna.
West Columbus baseball defeated Fairmont 5-3.