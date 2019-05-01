UNCP softball makes return to the Peach Belt Conference tournament

Bennett Bennett

PEMBROKE — When coach Brittany Bennett takes The University of North Carolina at Pembroke softball team into Dahlonega, Ga., on Friday to start the Peach Belt Conference Tournament, it will mark the first time in three years she’s led a group into the field of eight.

Though No. 8 UNCP wrapped up the regular season with three straight losses, finishing 22-26 overall and 7-13 in PBC play, the sixth-year skipper says she isn’t taking the achievement lightly.

“It’s just a really awesome moment when you do a good enough job at the beginning of the Peach Belt schedule that you don’t have to wait and sit until the last game of the season to know that you’re in,” she said.

Bennett noted that this particular squad is “pumped” for the opportunity to experience the postseason tourney for the first time, even if it means traveling to the fourth-ranked team in the country. Top-seeded North Georgia wrapped up its sixth straight PBC regular season title last week with a 39-11 overall record and 16-4 mark in the conference.

In 2016, the last time the Lady Braves made the tournament, they fell to the Lady Nighthawks, 6-3, in the PBC semifinals. And even though UNG claimed a two-game sweep over UNCP to start league play this year and have won the last 25 meetings between the schools, Bennett is as confident as ever.

“I think they’re going to assume that we’re that same team we were in early March, and we’re not,” she said. “We’re poised, much more disciplined and actually more mature in the (batter’s) box.

“If the road to the conference championship is going to have to go through them, then I’d rather play them first.”

A huge roadblock will be Lady Nighthawks ace Kylee Smith who is both the defending PBC and Shutt Sports/NFCA Division II National Player of the Year. She posted gaudy numbers from inside the circle yet again this season, notching a league-high 24-2 record and led both the conference and the country in ERA (0.48) and strikeouts (240).

Bennett recognizes Smith as the “best pitcher in the country,” but says she likes the challenge for her opportunistic bunch and will make subtle changes to the offensive gameplan.

“For me, personally, no matter how good you are, I don’t think that makes you untouchable,” Bennett said defiantly.

With Smith being a strikeout artist, Bennett says the focus will be placed on advancing runners and stealing bases. Rendi Wetherington is a viable threat to exploit the basepaths as the conference’s leader in stolen bases. She also boasts a team-high 54 hits.

Jordan Adcox was named team MVP during the school’s Golden Braves awards ceremony last week. Bennett lauded the sophomore catcher’s ability to galvanize the club ahead of their first PBC tournament.

“She is the leader of this program. Our team trusts her behind the plate and listens to her when she’s trying to get them motivated,” said Bennett. “She’s all around one of the best, gritty players I’ve ever coached.”

Adcox paces the Lady Braves in doubles and is second in total hits.

Meanwhile, first-year player Cameron Davis enters the tournament as one of the most feared hitters, boasting the second-best batting average in the conference. Davis ended the season as the team’s leader in batting average (.413), home runs (11) and RBIs (43).

“She really does do well against faster pitching. So I find this to be a very good scenario for her,” Bennett said of Davis. “I think she thrives off the better pitchers. So, I’m ready to see Cam-Kylee Smith matchup, for sure.”

Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

By Donnell Coley

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

