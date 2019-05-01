Grice, Breeden on their last lap

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Kwashek Breeden hurdles in the 300-meter hurdles race on Wednesday at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet at UNCP. Breeden won both of the hurdles events. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Kwashek Breeden hurdles in the 300-meter hurdles race on Wednesday at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet at UNCP. Breeden won both of the hurdles events. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Braylan Grice competes at the Shot Put at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championships at UNCP on Wednesday as he earned the male field athlete of the year. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Braylan Grice competes at the Shot Put at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championships at UNCP on Wednesday as he earned the male field athlete of the year.

PEMBROKE — After accomplishing many feats on the gridiron and the hardwood, Lumberton seniors Braylan Grice and Kwashek Breeden are hoping to leave one lasting memory from their athletic careers at Lumberton High School in track and field.

At the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship meet hosted on the Dick and Lenore Taylor Track at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, the pair were the only solo athletes from Robeson County to finish first in any event, with Breeden claiming a pair of wins in the hurdles and Grice setting a conference record in the Discus on Wednesday.

For Grice, it was just a matter of determination to couple with his athletic ability.

“Last year I came through and did everything the easy way out, but this year I worked at it so I could get here,” Grice said. “I really like doing big things in anything I do. This is just fun.”

Grice was named the conference’s male field athlete of the year after claiming first in the Discus with a distance of 138-feet, 1-inch, and fourth in the Shot Put at 42-feet, 4-inches.

“I have a good coach. Coach J[aynell Brown] used to throw the disc here at UNCP,” Grice said. “She coached me well.”

The Pirates as a whole finished sixth in both the male and female team standings, a one spot bump from where the team finished a year ago at the event.

“It’s huge to see progress and it shows we are doing the right things,” Lumberton coach Todd Nicoll said. “I’m excited about a bunch of young kids that come out here to show the future is bright for Lumberton track.”

Nicoll credits the points earned by his seniors as a vital part to the success, and the group as a whole, including the girls 4×100 meter relay team that finished in a time of 51.48 seconds. Seniors Alexandria Simpson and Kemora Huestan, junior La’Mia Jefferies and sophomore Chadon Foreman were on the team.

Breeden won two events, the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles on Wednesday. After winning the 110-meter event last year, the longer event was new for Breeden.

“I’ve been working and putting in work to get to where I am,” Breeden said. “I’ve never done the 300 hurdles so that shows that all my hard work is paying off.”

The senior posted personal bests of 41.81 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles, and in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.93 seconds.

“He’s had tremendous improvement since when he first came out,” Nicoll said. “He’s came to work every day and his times have consistently improved.”

Breeden also finished third in the Triple Jump with a distance of 43-feet, 5-inches, and teammate Marcus McCollum finished second at 43-feet, 7-inches.

Foreman came in second in the girls 100 meters and third in the 200 meters.

Pinecrest swept the overall team boys and girls standings. Purnell Swett finished eighth in both standings.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

