St. Pauls hosts wrestling tourneys on Saturday

May 2, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — The 2019 Bulldog Superbrawl being hosted by the St. Pauls Wrestling Club is Saturday at St. Pauls High School.

The tournament is for both Freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers in all USA age groups. The cost per wrestler is $25 and wrestlers can register at www.ncwrestling.org.

Weigh-ins will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m., with wrestling starting at 9:30.

Contact Tony McMillan at 910-736-7708 or [email protected] for more information.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/bulldogs.png

