LUMBERTON — The Lumberton softball team enters the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game against Richmond looking to win a fourth straight rubber match game.
The Lady Pirates go into the championship game 17-5 overall, and have settled the score in the season series with Purnell Swett in the Robeson County Slugfest championship, and against Hoke and Jack Britt in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament this week.
Richmond claimed the top seed in the conference and is 23-2 overall entering the matchup. Lumberton dealt the Lady Raiders their last loss nearly a month ago.
Third-seeded Lumberton rallied with two outs in the top of the seventh to score four runs against Jack Britt and punch their ticket to the title game. Madison Canady hit her team-leading fifth home run to push the Lady Pirates to the 4-2 win. Richmond fell in a 5-0 hole early against Purnell Swett on Wednesday before hitting four home runs from the fourth inning on to claim the 10-5 win.
There’s no shortage of power hitters on both sides in this matchup. Richmond has the top five home run hitters in the conference, starting with Taylor Parrish at 12. Richmond as a team has 48 homers in 25 games this season. Canady leads Lumberton with her power hitting, but first baseman Katelyn Culbreth has sent four over the fence this season.
The biggest question mark coming into this game for Lumberton is Morgan Britt’s availability with a leg injury that has hampered her for the last two weeks. Britt has not pitched in the conference tournament, but junior Brianna Brewer has pitched well in her place.
Brewer has allowed a combined nine hits in 14 innings during the conference tournament, while also striking out 13 batters.
In the Lumberton win earlier this season in Rockingham, Britt allowed one hit in seven innings in the 7-2 victory. She also struck out five batters.
Richmond pitcher Greyson Way leads the Sandhills with 204 strikeouts, with 13 coming in Richmond’s win at Lumberton earlier in the season when she held the Lady Pirates to two hits in the 5-1 win.
The last time the two teams met in the conference tournament championship, Lumberton claimed a 3-2 win on the road. Canady hit a two-run homer in that game and Britt struck out 11 batters.