Red Springs trainer Christopher Chapman award with LifeSaver Citation from NCHSAA

CHAPEL HILL — Red Springs High School Licensed Athletic Trainer Chris Chapman was presented with the LifeSaver Citation on Wednesday at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s annual meeting.
Chapman received the award for his heroic efforts in caring for student-athlete, Keagan Brayboy, during a medical emergency on Nov. 5, 2018. The award is in its third year at the Annual Meeting and is designed as a special recognition from the NCHSAA for service to a member school, student-athlete, coach or a fan by a health care provider during a critical time of need at an NCHSAA event. This citation is made to recognize excellence in the field of emergency or sports medicine during the most crucial moments of an emergency.
As Red Springs and St. Pauls returned to the football field on a Monday evening to finish the second half of a 7-7 tie that had been interrupted by weather, Brayboy was helped to the sidelines during the fourth quarter by a teammate but was unable to verbalize what his symptoms were. Brayboy pointed to his upper left abdomen, but Chapman noticed Brayboy was breathing deeply and rapidly and quickly realized the athlete was getting progressively worse. Chapman summoned team doctor Brandon Wei, and activated the emergency action plan, advising the school administration to call 911 for an ambulance.
St. Pauls’ Athletic Trainer Naomi Chang came over to bring the AED and assist the doctor and Chapman in providing care. Brayboy’s breathing became irregular, and he stopped breathing several times and lost consciousness. Dr. Wei started CPR and AED pads were put on after the team was unable to get Brayboy to respond, continuing care until the ambulance was able to arrive and transport the student to the hospital. His condition improved throughout the night and after testing it was determined a blow to the upper abdominal region caused a vasovagal episode and Brayboy’s symptoms. After thorough evaluation by neurologists and cardiologists Brayboy was able to return to athletics, including starring on the school’s basketball team.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker noted, “We applaud the efforts of all of our first responders, athletic trainers and medical personnel for the job they do day in and day out to care for our student-athletes, particularly in the critical moments of an emergency. Chris Chapman and his team are to be commended for their preparedness, their swift and decisive action, as well as their skill and care to make sure that KeaganBrayboy received the highest quality medical assistance possible at the most critical time. For their exceptional efforts, we say ‘Job very well done.’”
The Public Schools of Robeson County’s athletic training program is provided by Southeastern Health and are employees working in the schools.
Southeastern Health provides national board certified and state licensed athletic trainers at each of the six public high schools in Robeson County. The trainers are part of Southeastern Health’s Sports Medicine Program and work under the supervision of Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Eric Breitbart of Southeastern Orthopedics and Pediatric Neurologist Dr. Natasha Acosta-Diaz of Southeastern Neurological Center.