South Robeson’s Nytia Lewis takes defensive mindset to Fayetteville Tech

May 3, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian South Robeson’s Nytia Lewis signs to play basketball next season at Fayetteville Technical Community College. She was twice named the county’s top defensive player.

ROWLAND — South Robeson girls basketball coach Lula Ratley could tell a difference in her team this season when senior forward Nytia Lewis was on the bench.

“She was just a machine out there. She was my energy,” Ratley said. “You could tell when she was off the floor, but once she got back out there the energy level went back up.”

From that energy and her defense, Lewis was able to fulfill a dream and earn a chance to play at the next level as she signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Fayetteville Technical Community College next season.

“This has been a goal since the eighth grade. It’s been hard and I’ve had some tough times, but I’ve overcame it,” Lewis said. “I just knew I had to play hard and give it my all to get to where I wanted to be at.”

Lewis was twice named the defensive player of the year in the county after being a force to reckon with in the post. Over her final two seasons, Lewis averaged more than 11 rebounds and and three blocks a contest. The longtime coach for the Lady Mustangs said the defensive arsenal that Lewis possess is that of something she hasn’t coached before.

“She just went hard and was real aggressive,” Ratley said. “I’ve yet to coach anyone at this level yet that has that ability to play defense.”

Defense for Lewis is about her imposing her will on the opponents.

“You’ve got to play hard and give it your all. You’ve got to let them know that you are tough, just as tough as they are,” Lewis said.

With the desire on the boards and swatting shots, Lewis entered her last two seasons looking to improve on her offensive game, and did so by averaging more than 11 points per game the last two seasons. She averaged a career-best 11.4 points per game this season.

“I wanted to get the job done when everybody thought we couldn’t get it done,” Lewis said. “I just stepped up and became a leader.”

While several other local colleges came inquiring about Lewis, Fayetteville Tech was the program she felt most comfortable with.

“I just liked the way the coaches were talking and I liked what they brought to the table,” Lewis said. “I’m going to get in the weight room over the summer so hopefully I’ll be ready.”

Fayetteville Tech is coming off a 10-13 season last year and with Lewis welcomes several local products that Lewis said will help make the transition smoother.

Lewis is the third Lady Mustang to sign college basketball in the last four years, following A’Terria Quick and Chania Troy.

“I’m so happy for her and proud of her for going on to the next level,” Ratley said. “I know that if she can stay focused, she can be a necessity for that program.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian South Robeson’s Nytia Lewis signs to play basketball next season at Fayetteville Technical Community College. She was twice named the county’s top defensive player.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_file-51.jpegJonathan Bym | The Robesonian South Robeson’s Nytia Lewis signs to play basketball next season at Fayetteville Technical Community College. She was twice named the county’s top defensive player.

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.