Bulldogs silence the Devils

May 3, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Isaac Garner scores the first run of a 7-2 home win over Red Springs in the regular season finale for both teams on Friday.

ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls baseball team avenged a walk-off loss to Red Springs earlier in the season with a 7-2 win on senior night against its cross-county rivals on Friday at home.

The loss continued Red Springs’ spiral to the finish line this season as it closed with four losses and dropped to 12-9 overall and 11-7 in the Three Rivers Conference. The Bulldogs improved to 10-12 overall and 8-10 in the TRC.

St. Pauls built an early lead thanks to the arm of senior Marcus Johnson. Johnson pitched five hitless innings and fanned five Red Devils. D.J. Hinson pitched the last two innings and struck out two batters, while allowing the Red Devils’ lone hit. Red Springs committed four errors in the game and all came back to haunt them.

The Bulldogs took an early 2-1 lead after Red Springs scored on a passed ball in the top of the first. A Red Springs error brought the Bulldogs to tie the game and they added a second run on a Tyler Baker RBI single to score Caleb Henderson. Two more St. Pauls runs came across in the bottom of the third inning on errors by the Red Devils.

Red Springs trimmed the lead to 4-2 in the sixth inning when Jayshawn Carthen scored from third on a failed attempt to throw him out. Carthen had the lone hit for the Red Devils.

St. Pauls answered with three runs in the sixth inning, one coming on another Red Springs error and another on an Isaac Garner RBI single.

Hinson had a game-high three hits. Garner, Henderson, Baker and Erikison Emanuel had the other hits for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs were able to get after Red Springs ace Darren Bowen early for four hits and four runs (two of them earned) in his 3 1/3 innings on the mound.

Up next, the Red Devils wait for Monday to see if they have made the field of 64 in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

