Lady Raiders top Lumberton in five innings to claim Sandhills softball title

May 3, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

ROCKINGHAM — The Lumberton softball team suffered its first mercy-rule loss of the season in a 10-0 loss in five innings to Richmond on Friday in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game.

The Lady Raiders pounded out 10 combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings by using three homers to claim their second straight tournament title.

Lumberton was held to three hits in the loss and also committed three errors. Kasey West, Morgan Britt and Rachel O’Neil each had a base hit for the Lady Pirates that fall to 17-6 overall.

In the bottom of the fourth, Richmond hung five runs up on an RBI single, two passed balls and a two-run shot from Savannah Lampley. In the fifth, Taylor Parrish and Madison Jordan each hit a two-run home run and Paige Ransom used an RBI single to score the final run and end the game.

Lumberton’s best offensive chance of the night came in the top of the fifth as it loaded the bases with one out but was unable to push a run across.

Brianna Brewer started the game in the circle, holding her own until the later innings. She fanned six batters.

Both teams will find out their matchups in next week’s NCHSAA state playoffs on Monday after the field is selected.

Britt advances to second round of individual tennis regionals

CARY — Lumberton senior Josh Britt advanced to Thursday’s second round of the NCHSAA Men’s Individual Tennis Regionals by way of a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

A year ago, Britt competed in the doubles regional and said this experience was a bit different because there wasn’t a partner he could rely on and that he was responsible for the “important decisions” throughout the match.

Britt said he watched his first-round opponent from Pine Forest warm up and decided to attack his backhand, a strategy that proved effective in the dominating two-set win.

In the second round, Britt had the misfortune of drawing the No. 2 overall seed from Green Hope and dropped a two-set decision, 6-3, 6-3.

“I gave it my all, but the kid was just dominant. We had a couple of good rallies, and I fought until the end,” Britt said.

“It’s a great feeling to go back to regionals just like I did last year. “I think it’s been a pretty successful season.”

