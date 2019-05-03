Rams set goals past regionals

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett golfers, from left to right, Kajun Hunt, Silas Woods, Chris Blue, coach Jamie Locklear, Jayden Lewis and Tyee Seals have been the backbone of the program this season. Now the Rams sent Hunt, Woods, Blue and Seals to the NCHSAA 4A Midwest regionals at Pinehurst on Monday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett golfers, from left to right, Kajun Hunt, Silas Woods, Chris Blue, coach Jamie Locklear, Jayden Lewis and Tyee Seals have been the backbone of the program this season. Now the Rams sent Hunt, Woods, Blue and Seals to the NCHSAA 4A Midwest regionals at Pinehurst on Monday.

PEMBROKE — Kajun Hunt has been to golf regionals all four years of his high school career, but Hunt wants the four-man team Purnell Swett is sending to Pinehurst on Monday to end his career the right way.

“It’s a sad moment because we’ve been playing together, all of us, for years now and this is our last chance really to do what we have been wanting to do, which is go to states,” Hunt said. “I really feel confident in our chance because we’ve all been working on our game. A lot of people have been doubting us this season even as far as making regionals because we lost a lot of players from last year. We just wanted to shut the haters up.”

Hunt is one of three seniors going to regionals, joined by Tyee Seals and Chris Blue. Junior Silas Woods is making his third trip to regionals.

The four Rams competing at the 4A Midwest regional on Pinehurst No. 6 tee off in four consecutive groups off the 10th tee, starting at 8:10 a.m. The Rams have familiarity with the course they are taking on Monday. The home meet for Pinecrest this season during Sandhills Athletic Conference play was held there, and several players have competed in local youth golf events there as well.

“I’ve played there a few times so I know the course pretty well,” Woods said. “I feel like I’m prepared this year. Compared to last year when I didn’t play that course too many times.”

Woods competed in the Pinehurst Winternational junior series and played two rounds on No. 6 in January, recording scores of 85 and 86. The junior has competed in the No. 1 spot for the Rams this season, and looks to avoid the demons he has encountered at regionals the past two years.

“This year I’m trying to forget about the last two years and focus on my game,” he said. “I have to stay focused on the course and grind out every course.”

Blue is competing at regionals for the first time and the senior has been brought up to speed on what an opportunity like this entails. He also said that the Rams enter regionals with a chip on their shoulders.

“We’ve just got something to prove that we’ve got to do. We know we can do it, it’s just a matter of executing it,” Blue said. “I’m going to have to make some putts. My short game is going to have to be on it, and I’ve just got to keep the ball in play.”

This year’s trip to regionals is the second for Seals. Carrying regional experience with him, Seals knows there’s more than just swings and putts that go into regionals.

“You’ve got to be mentally tough and stay focused. If you hit a bad shot, try to get over it and move on to the next one,” Seals said. “We’ve been practicing a little harder. Being more focused with less goofing around to help each other a lot.”

Hunt said that the weeks leading up to regionals have been about fine-tuning each player’s game so they peak at the right time.

“It’s going to take everybody being on their “A” game,” Hunt said. “Each and every one of us knows what we are struggling with right now in our game and we know what we need to practice on and be determined on Monday.”

For coach Jamie Locklear, this group is the end of an era for the Purnell Swett golf program.

“This is really it. At our banquet we had, I got emotional up there because I’m so close with these kids,” Locklear said. “The maturity is there because we have experienced a lot of tournament golf so they are going to be ready. I feel good about us going to No. 6.”

The county is also sending four other golfers to regionals. South Robeson’s Zachary Brayboy and Jacoby Sweat are competing at the 1A Mideast regional hosted at Denson’s Creek Golf Club in Troy. Fairmont’s Ridge Walters and St. Pauls’ Jared Caulder will tee it up at the 2A Mideast regionals hosted at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Eight county golfers tee up at regionals on Monday

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

