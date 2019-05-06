5 county teams make state playoffs

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two Robeson County baseball teams, a pair of softball squads and one girl’s soccer club were selected to the state playoffs, according to the finalized brackets released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Monday.

All first-round matchups are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 7.

On the baseball diamond, No. 19 Purnell Swett travels to No. 14 Apex in the 4A East bracket, while No. 26 Red Springs takes a trip to No. 7 Bunn in the 2A East.

The Rams won eight of their last 10 games and finished fifth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, going 14-11 overall and 8-6 in conference play. Meanwhile, the Red Devils ended fourth in the Three Rivers Conference standings, posting a 12-9 overall mark and an 11-7 record in conference.

Both county softball teams in the SAC reached the 4A field. No. 13 Lumberton hosts No. 20 Hoke, while No. 15 Purnell Swett hosts No. 18 Pine Forest.

The Lady Pirates finished 17-6 overall and their six-game winning streak was snapped by the West’s top seed Richmond in the SAC title game. The Lady Rams ended just behind Lumberton in the regular season league standings with a 13-8 overall record and 8-6 mark in the conference.

The Purnell Swett girl’s soccer club is the No. 19 seed in the 4A East bracket and travels to No. 14 Broughton. The group tied a school record 12 wins and finished third in the SAC, going 9-5 in league play.

