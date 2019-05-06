Rams battle through tough setup; fall short of states

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Kajun Hunt hits his tee shot off the fourth tee at the NCHSAA 4A Midwest regional on Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday. Hunt had the best round from Purnell Swett with an 80.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Tyee Seals lines his ball up to putt on the fifth hole during the boys golf regional at Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday.

PINEHURST — With windy conditions making a tough Pinehurst No. 6 course even tougher according to Purnell Swett golf coach Jamie Locklear, he was proud of his team’s composure on Monday at the NCHSAA 4A Midwest regional.

“What I seen was some very difficult greens of course and the wind picked up as we played,” he said. “It’s always one shot here or there and you always look and think that if you can get that swing back or that shot back, but my kids seemed to keep their composure on the course.”

Each of the four Rams that qualified for regionals kept their scores in the 80’s in a round where two players broke par and the lowest score was a 70 from Hickory Ridge’s Alex Heffner. But despite a strong showing as compared to year’s past, Purnell Swett fell short as a team, and all four golfers as individuals to qualify for states.

The closest to reach the mark, senior Kajun Hunt, was competing in his fourth regional, and his 8-over-par 80 was two strokes short of reaching a playoff to qualify for the 4A state championships.

“You go to thinking back about what you lost here or what you could’ve done there,” Locklear said. “It just wasn’t their day and I hate that.”

Hunt’s 80 led the Rams, while fellow seniors Tyee Seals carded an 83 and Chris Blue shot an 89. Junior Silas Woods shot an 87. Purnell Swett finished seventh at the regional with a scored of 339.

“I’m very pleased with that because this is a very demanding golf course,” Locklear said. “There are some very demanding shots on this golf course. Overall as a team with 339 today, I can walk away with my head held up.”

Hunt recorded a birdie on each nine, and failed to close out each nine well with bogeys on Nos. 6, 8, 9, 17 and 18. Seals opened with a birdie on the 10th hole and recorded a bogey or worse on 10 of the next 11 holes, including a triple bogey on the par-5 15th hole.

Woods also opened with a birdie on his first hole, but on his opening nine he recorded four double bogeys and the struggles continued on his second nine until he closed with a birdie on the eighth hole. Blue recorded four pars on his round, but was unable to make the most of the par 5s as he posted a double bogey on a par 5 on each nine.

“They came down and got some practice rounds in. Sometimes you can want it too bad,” Locklear said. “They talked about how good they hit it yesterday, but you know, tournament golf is different. You’ve got to be ready the day of.”

In the 2A Mideast regional held at Vineyard Golf at White Lake, Fairmont’s Ridge Walters recorded a 100, while Jarod Caulder of St. Pauls posted a 123.

South Robeson’s Zackary Brayboy and Jacoby Sweat also competed in the 1A Mideast regional at Denson’s Creek Golf Club. Brayboy shot an 88 and Sweat finished with a 94.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Kajun Hunt hits his tee shot off the fourth tee at the NCHSAA 4A Midwest regional on Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday. Hunt had the best round from Purnell Swett with an 80.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Tyee Seals lines his ball up to putt on the fifth hole during the boys golf regional at Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

