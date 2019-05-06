Five teams playoff bound

Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Lumberton’s Morgan Britt reaches back to pitch in an earlier game against Purnell Swett. Britt hopes to rebound from a lingering injury for Tuesday’s first-round matchup against Hoke in the 4A East bracket of the NCHSAA state playoffs. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Lumberton’s Morgan Britt reaches back to pitch in an earlier game against Purnell Swett. Britt hopes to rebound from a lingering injury for Tuesday’s first-round matchup against Hoke in the 4A East bracket of the NCHSAA state playoffs. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Red Springs outfielder Jayshawn Carthen watches a ball slip through the catcher’s mitt in an earlier game against St. Pauls. Carthen and the Red Devils head to Bunn in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs on Tuesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Red Springs outfielder Jayshawn Carthen watches a ball slip through the catcher’s mitt in an earlier game against St. Pauls. Carthen and the Red Devils head to Bunn in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs on Tuesday. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Abi Lowry looks for space in a match earlier this season. Lowry and the Lady Rams are heading to the state playoffs for a second straight year on Tuesday as they face off with Broughton in the first round. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Abi Lowry looks for space in a match earlier this season. Lowry and the Lady Rams are heading to the state playoffs for a second straight year on Tuesday as they face off with Broughton in the first round.

LUMBERTON —The senior-laden Purnell Swett girls soccer team has used this season to complete a checklist of firsts.

Shutout rival Lumberton: Check. Beat Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Jack Britt: check. Capture a top-three conference finish: Check.

When the No. 19-seeded Lady Rams hit the pitch against No. 14 Broughton at 6 p.m., for Tuesday’s first-round road matchup, they hope to win their first NCHSAA 4A state playoff game in school history.

Coach Alaric Strickland says his club is feeling good and is “very happy” about what they’ve accomplished thusfar, but senses a quiet confidence as they approach the last checkmark.

“This is something they have been building towards. They’ve accomplished all the other goals and this is the last one they’ve set for themselves,” said Strickland. “So, with that attitude, I think they’re going to come in and be ready to do their best to win.”

The Lady Rams tied a school record 12 wins, going 9-5 in the SAC, which tied for third best. They face a Lady Capitals group that finished 11-4-2 and also ended with a third-best 7-4-1 mark in the CAP-7 conference.

To prepare for a non-league opponent, Strickland says he will make sure his players use the 1 and 1/2 hour bus trip to study film on their phones and get adequate rest.

Strickland calls the Lady Capitals young, but skilled with the top three scorers being freshmen or sophomores.

His group, on the other hand, has experienced talent paced by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke signee Maddison Oxendine whose 27 goals were good enough for second best in the conference. Junior Abi Lowry finished close behind with 25 goals.

“Hopefully, they lead by example with their play,” Strickland said of the captains.

Baseball

Purnell Swett baseball coach Jeff Lamb will have to endure a few unique challenges when he takes his No. 19 Rams into Apex for a first-round tilt with the 14th-seeded Cougars.

Lamb says he and his players will have to start the 100-mile trek on Tuesday morning in order to have enough time to prepare for the 4:30 p.m. start time.

“It’s something a little different, so our whole routine will be changed,” said Lamb. “You just got to go in and play your best baseball and take care of business.”

Lately, the Rams have displayed their “best baseball” wrapping up the season winning eight of their last 10 games, including a Robeson County Slugfest title.

Even with the hot streak down the stretch, Lamb has to get through another glaring obstacle, that is their postseason inexperience. The Rams don’t have anybody on the roster that has played in the state playoffs.

“I got a bunch of young guys, but that’s part of the brand we’re trying to build,” said Lamb. “We just want to build off this each year.”

Seniors Jaycarton Oxendine and slugfest MVP Zack Carter provide some stability at the plate, while junior Jalyn McIntrye provides a big bat to the lineup with team highs in home runs and RBIs.

The Cougars are loaded with upperclassmen, led by senior Sam Highfill who has a team-high 24 hits.

Lamb says he believes the Cougars will be active on the basepaths, which will require his defense to work in accord behind the pitching of Jeremiah Locklear, Cameron Briggs and Eugene Wilkins.

In the 2A East bracket of the state baseball playoffs, No. 26 Red Springs heads into its first-round road matchup with seventh-seeded Bunn having dropped its last four games.

The Red Devils, 12-9 overall, finished fourth in the Three Rivers Conference, which Howell calls one of the toughest leagues in the 2A level with defending state champions Whiteville leading the pack.

After watching his group start the season 5-0, coach Chris Howell says he emplored his group to take advantage of a fresh opportunity to get back to its winning ways.

“It’s a new season, that’s what I told the guys,” said Howell. “Hopefully, we can start off like we did at the beginning of the year.

“We just need to find our bats again, because we’ve been kind of slacking in the past couple of games.”

The top four hitters for Howell’s group are seniors Jaylen Mack, Coty Locklear, Darren Bowen and Jayshawn Carthen who all bat at least .290 at the top of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Bunn is the Northern Carolina Conference winner with a 17-6 overall record. Ethan Watkins leads the offense with a .375 average, while Trent Simmons has a team-high six home runs and 23 RBIs.

Bowen is among the top strikeout artists in the state, racking up 103 punchouts this season. Howell hopes Bowen and the rest of the pitching unit can come up to force an upset bid.

“If we play defense, keep the score low and find our bats, we’ll have a good chance,” said Howell.

Softball

On the softball side, No. 13 Lumberton is matched with a familiar opponent when No. 20 Hoke visits at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the 4A East bracket.

After a 17-6 season that concluded with a runner-up finish in the SAC title game, Lady Pirates coach Mackie Register says he’s hoping his experienced group will rebound after a lopsided shutout loss.

“We were definitely down after Friday night,” said Register. “I’m hoping that we’re going to be able to bounce back.” “They’ve felt disappointment before and I don’t think they want to go through that again, so they’re going to give it everything they got, I’m sure.”

Register hopes that the team will ditch a “shaky” defensive effort in the championship drubbing against Richmond, in which they committed three errors. The anticipated return of ace pitcher Morgan Britt could help ease some of those struggles.

“It’s now or never, so she’s going to try to go tomorrow night,” Register said of the senior standout who hasn’t pitched in two weeks.

“She says she’s feeling better…and the doctors assured us that playing is not going to aggravate [the injury]. She’s a tough kid and we’ll just have to see how it goes in practice.”

If Britt is to make her return to the circle, the Lady Bucks will likely counter with one of the best pitchers in the conference, Ina Womack, who was on the roster when Hoke bounced a 20-win Lumberton team from the playoffs two seasons ago.

Register wasn’t thrilled about this year’s “tough” first-round draw, saying, “They beat us earlier in the year, so that worries me. We got to come out and be really ready to play tomorrow.”

“If she’s (Womack) on fire like she was in the beginning of the year, it’s going to be tough for us to score runs.”

Though Britt hasn’t been able to pitch, she has provided a spark offensively with key hits in clutch situations. Fellow senior and conference player of the year candidate, Madison Canady, will lead a group of gritty hitters who Register says are eager to get back in the box after tallying just three total hits the last time out.

Cross-county rival Purnell Swett enters the East bracket as the No. 15 seed and has a different outlook heading into Tuesday’s home matchup with No. 18 Pine Forest at 7 p.m.

The Lady Rams finished fourth in the SAC during the regular season with a 13-8 overall mark and also had their title hopes foiled by Richmond, losing in the semifinal round of the conference tournament.

Coach William Deese boasts one of the more explosive offenses in the field of 48 and saw them take an early lead 5-0 on the eventual No. 1 overall seed.

“I saw a lot of positives…and we were at the point where we started to believe that we could actually win that game,” he said about the loss 10-5 loss to the Lady Raiders. “Morale was good at practice on Friday and I’m sure it will be again (for the playoffs).”

Though Deese has a majority of players making their postseason debut, he feels confident about the leadership his experienced players provide for young talent.

Senior captain JaiLeana Deese finished among the top hitters in a loaded conference, sporting a .475 average with a team-high five home runs. Meawhile, Chandra Locklear tied Deese for the team high with 28 hits and leads a group of four freshmen that have at least 20 hits.

On defense, Deese leds the team with seven wins inside the circle, but has been serving as starting shortstop recently with Locklear and fellow freshman Summer Bullard taking over the pitching duties.

William Deese says he’s going to consult with his pitching coach before the first-round contest about who gets the start, but insists that all three pitchers are capable of keeping the team in the game.

Pine Forest represents the Patriot Athletic Conference, where they finished 10-7 overall. They were one of the top hitting groups, with Zareeya Watson and Mary Lee Sullivan leading the way as first team all-conference selections a year ago. The Lady Trojans had six players average .450 or better.

The two teams were scheduled to play earlier this season, but rainy conditions forced a cancellation. Deese says he is familiar with some of the Lady Trojans and anticipates an offensive battle.

“They swing the bats well. If we continue to play defense and hit the ball like we’ve been doing, I think we’re going to be OK,” he said.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.