Fairmont’s Morris signs with NC Wesleyan to help Bishops go vertical

By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Fairmont wideout Jayvon Morris signs to play football at NC Wesleyan on Tuesday with Golden Tornadoes coach Keven Inman and his mother, Latoya Morris, watching.

FAIRMONT — With a number of schools expressing interest from as far as California, Fairmont wideout Jayvon Morris inked his commitment with North Carolina Wesleyan College with a special woman sitting next to him outside the school’s media center on Tuesday.

The self-proclaimed “mama’s boy” expressed gratitude for being raised with two other siblings without the help of a father figure and had one person in mind when making the life-altering decision.

“I just wanted to stay home, I didn’t want to go out of state. I wanted to stay close to my mom,” Morris said after taking pictures with friends and teammates.

“She been with me through everything…she stepped up. That means a lot to me and I love her and I got to make her proud.”

Now, only a two-hour trip to Rocky Mount is all that separates Latoya Morris from watching her son play college football, a personal goal that has been in the works for years.

“I’ve been through a lot of maturation, in school and outside, and I just tried to stay focused because I wanted to go to the next level,” he said.

Golden Tornadoes coach Kevin Inman says he noticed Morris’ potential from “Day 1” when he was a sophomore. Inman praised the slender athlete’s courage and leadership in both the weight room and on the field.

“He’s such a hard worker…not all the time do you see that from a receiver,” Inman said. “It was fun to watch him grow and develop and now I look forward to watching him keep developing, especially on the collegiate level.”

With the persistence and dedication to improving, Morris blossomed into one of the most effective two-way players in the immediate area. In his final two years of varsity, he amassed 1,154 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, which made him a two-time all-county team selection.

Inman says the NC Wesleyan staff was drawn to the 6-foot-2, wiry frame that they hope has the ability to “press the field vertically.”

“He’s a coachable kid and he understands the game on both sides of the ball and that’s helped him out tremendously,” said Inman. “He’s a very unique player”

The Bishops are fresh off a 5-5 season, in which the majority of the offense came from an exiting senior receiver who stood under 6-feet tall.

Morris says he spoke with his new coaches and acknowledges he needs to slap on a few pounds, but that they are excited about the possibilities he presents.

“They say I’m almost the biggest wide receiver they have, so I’m going to go up there and try to work,” he said.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

