Lady Rams dial in for win

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Katlyn Jones prepares for a pitch at the plate in the Lady Rams’ 10-0 win over Pine Forest to open the state playoffs on Tuesday.
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Freshman pitcher Summer Bullard hurls a pitch to home against Pine Forest in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs on Tuesday. Bullard allowed one hit for the Lady Rams in the 10-0 win.

PEMBROKE — Each game against a new foe brings a new challenge for baseball and softball teams in terms of adjusting to a new pitcher.

The softball teams from Purnell Swett and Pine Forest found themselves in that predicament in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs on Tuesday in Pembroke, but it was the Lady Rams who were the only side able to hone in on the opposing pitcher.

“Her wind-up was a little funky, but once we got the hang of it we were OK,” senior catcher Katlyn Jones said of picking up pitches from Pine Forest’s Jameyah Mars after the Lady Rams’ 10-0 win in six innings. “Everybody’s bats came alive at the right time.”

Purnell Swett travels to second-seeded Heritage on Thursday in the second round.

Coach William Deese said that it was a matter of when rather than if for No. 15-seeded Purnell Swett before it was able to connect on pitches from Mars.

“We started off kind of slow because we had to adjust to the pitching,” Deese said. “The thing about my girls is that you may get them the first time through but once they get a bead on you, they pretty well hit the ball.”

After one time around the lineup, the Lady Rams, who moved to 14-8 on the season, found their rhythm, while starting freshman pitcher Summer Bullard held No. 18 Pine Forest, that fell to 10-8 on the year, at bay.

Bullard pitched six innings, allowed one hit and allowed her defense to work behind her and the unit did not commit an error.

“Summer threw the ball well and we made the plays,” Deese said. “Everybody was on top of the ball. It was a whole team effort.”

With a lineup split nearly down the middle with experienced and inexperienced players, there seemed little sign of nerves for the Lady Rams in the victory as the team pounded out 14 hits and took advantage of the three Lady Trojan errors.

“I feel like if we come out Thursday and everybody has their minds right and keep our bats hot then we will be fine,” Jones said.

Errors and miscues in the infield allowed the Lady Rams to take a 2-0 lead after two innings, and then the flood gates opened. Jones tripled to left field to score Bullard and Chloe Locklear, and then her courtesy runner scored on a passed ball to go up 5-0.

Locklear posted an RBI single in the next frame to score JaiLeana Deese from second to take the lead out to 6-0 after four innings.

Three more runs scored in the fifth inning when an error at shortstop plated the first run, Trinity Locklear drove home a run on a pop-up single to shallow left field and an RBI ground out from Chandra Locklear scored the final run. The run to finish off the contest prematurely came when MariJo Wilkes singled to left field and score the runner from second base.

Jones shared the team-best total in hits with three and RBIs with two. Chandra Locklear also reached on three base hits, while driving in a run and Chloe Locklear drove in a pair of runs.

Pine Forest’s Brianna Crosby had the lone hit as Bullard faced one batter over the minimum in the circle while striking out two.

