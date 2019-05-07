Local Roundup: Red Springs baseball and Purnell Swett baseball and soccer fall in first round

By: Staff report

BUNN — Seventh-seeded Bunn scored one unearned run in the fifth inning to claim the 1-0 win over the No. 26 Red Devils at home on Tuesday in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state baseball playoffs.

The run scored after the lone Red Springs error in the game followed by a sacrifice fly from Jackson Anderson that scored Aidan McKeithan.

Trent Simmons had two hits to lead Bunn, while also holding Red Springs to two hits in his seven innings on the mound. Simmons fanned eight Red Springs batters.

Kevin Bryant and Colton Locklear each had a hit for the Red Devils that end the season with a 12-10 record and lost five straight to end the season. Those hits came on two consecutive at-bats in the top half of the fifth when Locklear doubled to left center field but Bryant was unable to score from first.

In other state playoff action from county teams:

No. 14 Broughton girls soccer 7, No. 19 Purnell Swett 0 — A pair of goals from Ava Neijna fueled a second-half scoring frenzy for the Broughton as it picked up a 7-0 win on the road over Purnell Swett on Tuesday.

The loss ends the season for the Lady Rams that made their third trip to the state playoffs in as many years and have won 12 games in each of the last two years to set the program record.

No. 14 Apex baseball 8, No. 19 Purnell Swett 3 — The Cougars exploded for five runs in the fifth and sixth innings to claim the victory and end the Rams season at 14-12 with three straight losses.

Blake Scott had two hits and two RBIs for the Rams, while Chris Baker added the other RBI on his two hits. Purnell Swett posted seven hits as a team, with Zack Carter, Troy McGirt and Ethan Wilkins each chipping in a hit. Jeremiah Locklear got the start for the Rams and struck out five batters, allowed five hits and five runs in his five innings on the bump.

Apex starter Sam Highfill struck out seven and allowed six hits in his 5 2/3 innings. Lukas Schramm had three hits and three RBIs for the Cougars and Ben Peterson added three hits and two RBIs.

