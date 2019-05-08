South Robeson’s Page signs to play hoops at Wake Tech CC

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian South Robeson point guard Kylerr Page signs his name to play basketball next season at Wake Technical Community College.

ROWLAND — Family and basketball go hand in hand for South Robeson’s Kylerr Page.

In the sixth grade, Page picked up his love for the point guard position after playing that position on his recreation team that won a championship with his father as the coach. And Wednesday Page was surrounded by his support system in the South Robeson media center where he signed to continue his basketball career at Wake Technical Community College.

“I signed it for my mama,” Page said with tears starting to fall from his face. “They were there since I was little. That’s all I’ve ever had.”

Page was one of the most versatile players in the county during his career as his skill set and size allowed him to guard virtually every position on the floor. That experience is something he will carry with him to Wake Tech.

“It prepared me for everything. I played the 1 through 5, but in college, I’ll play the 1,” Page said. “It was something about (playing the point guard position). I was talented and it went from there.”

The senior guard averaged 14.3 points, more than three rebounds and two assists a game this season for the Mustangs. He is the second player from the senior class to sign to play basketball, joining forward Cameron Werrell who is heading to Louisburg. That pair going to the next level is something that coach Ryan Bullard hopes will be contagious.

“The experience those younger guys gained and the feeling of getting to the playoffs and knowing what it takes to get there, they learned by doing,” Bullard said. “They’ve set the table and the standard. It’s things likes these signings that excites your guys to keep working in the offseason to get better.”

While only coaching Page for one season, Bullard said the impact Page left this season was key in getting the Mustangs to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons.

“He was a big asset for our program this year. It was an honor to have him the one year we did and he did a lot to help us get over the hump to get back to the playoffs,” Bullard said. “He’s got an awesome skill set and he will continue to improve and become a better player at the next level.”

Page and Werrell not only got to know each other playing AAU basketball growing up, but also set goals of playing college basketball as youngsters as well.

“This is all we ever wanted for our families and we got it,” Page said. “This was something I wanted since I could talk and play ball.”

Page made the move to South Robeson for his senior season after three seasons at Purnell Swett. For him, this season was about blocking out the negativity that came with the move.

“People were mad for me transferring from Purnell and were saying this and that,” Page said. “But instead I came here and did it big with Cam.”

The Eagles went 20-13 this season and made an appearance in the NJCAA national tournament. Going on visits, Page saw a lot of similarities with himself and his future teammates.

“All my teammates are humble and similar to me. They want what I want,” Page said. “I bring positivity, motivation and a lot more.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian South Robeson point guard Kylerr Page signs his name to play basketball next season at Wake Technical Community College.
