Lady Rams primed to face Heritage

By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
PEMBROKE — Fresh off a mercy-rule win in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs on Tuesday, an opportunistic Purnell Swett softball team is confidently moving on to its next challenge.

The No. 15-seeded Lady Rams displayed a well-rounded effort against No. 18 Pine Forest, racking up 14 hits while starting freshman pitcher Summer Bullard had one of her best outings to collectively earn the 10-0 victory in six innings.

Coach William Deese says the team is glowing ahead of their road matchup with No. 2 Heritage on Thursday at 6 p.m.

“I think they’re on cloud nine,” he said of his group who improved to 14-8 on the year and look to reach the third round for just the second time in school history.

“Team-wise, our morale should be good. Our minds should be focused on what we’re doing and with the good showing we had last night, I think we’re going to play hard-nose softball.”

Deese and Co. will have to be locked in again when they face the Lady Huskies who topped the Northern Athletic Conference after winning the league tournament and finishing the season with a 16-2 record.

The two-time defending NAC-6 champs will be well-rested after enjoying a first-round bye and they’ll be eager to improve on last year’s deep run in which they reached the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.

The Lady Huskies have a bevy of future collegiate athletes, led by UNC Greensboro signee Ashley Gontram who led the conference with a .561 batting average and nine home runs. The senior infielder owns the school record for runs scored in a season and powers a lineup with six players averaging .330 or better at the plate.

“We’re going to see how she sets up, pick our spots and hope for the best,” Deese said of trying to contain Gontram.

“We’ll try to figure out what their weakness is and hopefully, get a weak ground ball and make a play on it.”

Inside the circle, Heritage boasts a dominant duo with Campbell commit Georgeanna Barefoot and Raygan Rensing. Barefoot recorded a team-high 97 strikeouts, and tossed a perfect game in March. Rensing boasts a team-best 9-1 record and threw two no-hitters while leading the conference with a 1.40 ERA.

Deese says a hard Sandhills Athletic Conference schedule against the likes of Richmond, Lumberton and Jack Britt, who all feature future Division I players, has conditioned his bunch.

“I feel like we play in the best conference in the state,” he said without hesitation. “We’ve seen good pitching all year long. It may come down to execution — putting the ball in play and generating some runs.”

The Lady Rams have a deep lineup with a healthy balance of upperclassmen and first-year players. Deese starts four freshmen, all of whom got at least one hit on Tuesday, and feels the convincing win has gotten their feet wet in terms of performing in the postseason.

“To be honest, they’re not freshmen anymore,” Deese said of his youngsters who now have 22 varsity games behind them. “The inexperience should be out the window by now.”

Joining Bullard are Chandra Locklear, Chole Locklear and Angelica Locklear, who all have 20-plus hits on the year. Meanwhile, the senior leadership of JaiLeana Deese, Trinity Locklear and Katlyn Jones provide a perfect balance to their gifted counterparts with Jones pacing the crew with three hits and two RBIs in the first-round win.

“They know their days are numbered,” William Deese said of the trio.

“My younger group doesn’t want the seniors to play their last game and the seniors want to continue for the young girls too, so, they’re going to come out and give it their all and hopefully, do what it takes to bring home a win.”

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett senior Trinity Locklear slaps a pitch against Pine Forest in the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday. The Lady Rams are heading to the second round of the state playoffs for the second year in a row.
Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

