Lumberton athletes get Hall of Fame experience

May 8, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report
Courtesy Photo Lumberton student-athletes and assistant Athletic Director Tre’ Britt, top right, took part in the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame’s Salute To Student-Athlete Program in Raleigh last week.

RALEIGH — Lumberton High School sent a contingent of eight student-athletes to participate in the 2019 North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame’s Salute To Student-Athlete Program.

In total, 219 high school student-athletes attended the event. For Lumberton, seniors Josh Britt, Ryley Floyd, Quinton Frederick, Parks Ledwell, Morgan Miller, Seth Odum, Olivia Oliver and Alexandria Simpson attended.

The group was sponsored by 1965 St. Pauls High School graduate Larry Wilson, who played baseball at N.C. State and currently lives in Raleigh.

The program recognizes students from across the state and exposes them to the many positive lessons to be learned from North Carolina’s outstanding sports heritage.

A total of 31 different schools from 21 different counties across the state were represented by the student-athletes who attended the program.

The two-day event included a special reception and attendance at ceremonies where the newest class of inductees to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame was inducted at the Raleigh Convention Center. The following day, the student-athletes toured the state’s hall of fame exhibition at the North Carolina Museum of History and participated in a seminar involving some of North Carolina’s most celebrated sports figures.

Speakers at the seminar included former UNC basketball star Phil Ford and current major league baseball umpire Joe West. There was also a special panel discussion featuring several members of the NCSHOF, including Ford, West, Dee Kantner, Eddie Bridges and Paul Miller.

The student-athletes were invited to sign up for Hall Pass, a free program that offers special opportunities. Each Hall Pass member receives interesting information about the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and the state’s sports heritage, including a monthly newsletter and special features in advance before the general public. Any student-athlete can sign up to become a Hall Pass member by visiting www.ncshof.org and clicking on Hall Pass.

North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame members inducted this year included golfer Davis Love III, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt, Jr; former pro football player and renowned artist Ernie Barnes, former high school coaches Thell Overman and Willie Bradshaw, hunting and fishing icon Eddie Bridges, college football coach Rod Broadway, athletic administrators Gene Corrigan and Neill McGeachy, high school and college wrestling coach Steve Gabriel, basketball official Dee Kantner and college football standout Paul Miller.

