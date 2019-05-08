Lumberton wrestling pair signs to wrestle at Pratt Community College

May 8, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Brock
Johnson
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Ed Brock, left, and Yakemiean Johnson sign to wrestle next season at Pratt Community College in Kansas.

LUMBERTON — Ed Brock and Yakemiean Johnson will be halfway across the country when they start college in the fall, but being that far from home with a familiar face is something that Lumberton wrestling coach Jamie Bell said will help them out going through the transition process.

“These guys will be a familiar face for each other. These guys probably haven’t been out of town for too long in their lives so having these two will be a good support for each other,” Bell said of the pair that signed on Wednesday to wrestle at Pratt Community College in the fall.

Both wrestlers were a vital part of the team over their four years, racking up more than 100 wins apiece on the mat, and were invaluable leaders.

Now the pair will continue to wrestle at one of the top junior college wrestling programs in the nation.

“It was amazing when I got the call. I thought, ‘I might as well take it and get away,’” Johnson said. “(Brock) is my boy. It’s good to have someone that I know. We are going to put in that work and put the L[umberton] on the map.”

Johnson was twice a state placer after going to the state tournament in the final three years of his career. At 138 pounds this year, Johnson finished second in the state in the 4A championships.

To reach that point, Johnson said it took a lot of discipline to develop him into one of the top wrestlers in the state.

“I’m so happy and proud of myself. I’m just trying to make my mama proud,” Johnson said. “I’m just going to bring what I’ve got.”

Brock qualified for two state tournaments at 195 pounds.

“I’m just ready to see new things and get out of here,” Brock said. “(Having Johnson) is a confidence boost so nothing will change really.

Brock sees this opportunity as more than just getting to keep wrestling.

“It’s amazing really. I’m the first one in my family to go to college. I feel special,” he said. “I just want to go there and get a good degree for a good job and live life.”

The pair said that going to Pratt will be not only a step up talent wise, but will require more from each in training sessions.

“They want us to keep grinding. We are going to hit the weight room more,” Brock said. “It’s a huge step because it won’t be like the same ole practices we have here. I’ve got to keep going.”

Brock
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_file3-1-1.jpegBrock

Johnson
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_file-21-1.jpegJohnson

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Ed Brock, left, and Yakemiean Johnson sign to wrestle next season at Pratt Community College in Kansas.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_file1-15-1.jpegJonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Ed Brock, left, and Yakemiean Johnson sign to wrestle next season at Pratt Community College in Kansas.

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor