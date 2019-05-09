Red Springs’ Atkinson heads to play basketball at Wake Tech

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Red Springs' Taylynn Atkinson signs a letter of intent to play basketball next year at Wake Technical Community College.

RED SPRINGS — All the time put in during and outside of the basketball season was what pushed Red Springs’ Taylynn Atkinson to strive to play college basketball.

That work fueled a successful three-season run on the court for the Lady Red Devils, and helped her fulfill her mission as she signed with Wake Technical Community College earlier this week.

“I knew that something had to come after high school basketball. I didn’t put in all the work and worry my coaches and for all those that pushed me for this to be the end of the road,” Atkinson said. “I just pushed. Every night I went out to leave a mark on a coach or someone in the stands so they thought I was capable of going to the next level.”

This season, Atkinson took over as the top scorer and rebounder on a team going through a transition with a new coach and without two of its top players from a year ago who graduated. The senior averaged 13 points and more than eight rebounds a game, both of which were career-highs.

Atkinson played a major role not only with her ability, but her leadership to help Red Springs adjust through the changes.

“She had to lead because she was by far the most talented player in all facets,” Red Springs girls basketball coach Robert Dove said. ”They’re getting someone with a lot of athletic potential. For her size, she’s very athletic and fairly skilled.”

When going through her recruiting process, Atkinson was looking for the right fit in a program, and the reception she received from Wake Tech was what she was looking for.

“I’ve already met some of the players and they treat me like a sister,” Atkinson said. “All I was asking from the coaches was a family environment. That’s all I wanted and I needed and Wake Tech was that family environment.”

Wake Tech is coming off a 16-14 season and will be without its top two scorers next season due to graduation.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m glad though that somebody believed in me enough to welcome me with open arms,” Atkinson said. “I really liked the school. It’s small, which is what I was looking for and it’s really close to where my mom’s house is.”

Atkinson also said she feels that she fits well with the program based on her skill set and drive.

“I’m an aggressive player and I’m really vocal,” Atkinson said. “They really like that about me, along with my hustle and my drive.”

Courtesy photo Red Springs’ Taylynn Atkinson signs a letter of intent to play basketball next year at Wake Technical Community College.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_file-54.jpegCourtesy photo Red Springs’ Taylynn Atkinson signs a letter of intent to play basketball next year at Wake Technical Community College.

By Jonathan Bym

Sports editor

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

