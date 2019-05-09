Lumberton softball gets another familiar matchup in Hoggard

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Madison Canady lifts a pitch against Hoke in the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday at home. The Lady Pirates look to get over their second-round hump on Friday at Hoggard.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton and Hoggard have history on the softball diamond, and that series gets another matchup that is expected to live up the billing of what both teams saw from each other already this season.

When Lumberton travels to Hoggard for a 7 p.m. first pitch in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state

playoffs, it will be the third time the teams have faced off against each other this season. The two previous meetings early in the campaign went to extra innings with Hoggard claiming the first game, 7-4, in nine innings, and Lumberton winning at home on March 30, 2-1, in 11 innings.

“It’s kind of like the same thing with Hoke. It’s good and bad. You know what they can do, and the bad thing is you know what they can do,” Lumberton softball coach Mackie Register said. “It’s been a battle both times we have played them. We’ve got to go down there ready to fight.”

Fourth-seeded Hoggard comes into the game 14-7 overall after receiving a first-round bye after claiming the t

op 4A spot in the Mideastern 3A/4A Conference. For the second playoff game in a row, No. 13 Lumberton will take on a talented team that is has history with. In the first round, the Lady Pirates used some late-game execution to come away with a 3-2 win over Hoke.

Lumberton enters the second round at 18-6 overall.

Register said that Hoke draws some similarities, and also some differences compared to Hoggard.

“I believe that Hoke’s pitcher might be a hair better than Hoggard’s pitcher, but I think the Hoggard lineup hits a lot better than Hoke’s,” Register said. “We’ve got to do the little things right and I think winning will take care of itself.”

Senior pitcher Jesse Mathis has pitched 130 1/3 innings this season for the Lady Vikings. She has fanned a 220 batters this season, which is tops in the state in strikeouts. She has three no-hitters under her belt this season and she struck out a combined 27 batters in the two games between the teams this season.

Mathis is also one of four players for Hoggard batting over .300 this season. The other three players are a part of the large underclassmen contingent on the roster. Sophomore shortstop Icess Tresvik is batting .382 with 17 RBIs and a pair of home runs.

When going up against a pitcher that dominates opposing lineups like Mathis has, Register wants to see his veteran lineup focus on executing.

“We have to put the ball in play. We can’t strike out 10 times or more. If we do that we won’t have a chance,” Register said. “We’ve got to put some pressure on their defense and move some runners over.”

In two of their previous three games, Lumberton has been able to execute late, scoring three runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to beat Jack Britt in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament, and then scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth on Tuesday against Hoke.

“The reason why we are winning those close games is because we are executing,” Register said.”We’ve had the most sac flies that we have ever had at Lumberton High School. We had two the other night against Hoke. We have executed bunts in crucial times this season. With that senior leadership in tight games, I feel pretty confident.”

That senior group has been one of the most successful classes to ever play softball at Lumberton, but one thing that has evaded the Lady Pirates is a chance at playing in the third round of the state playoffs. But on Friday that’s not the focus.

“We’re not thinking about anything else. We’ve got to get through this game,” Register said.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

