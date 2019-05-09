Lady Rams end season in 4-3 loss to Heritage

By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Purnell Swett’s Katlyn Jones swings through a pitch against Pine Forest in the first round of the state playoffs on Tuesday. Jones led the Lady Rams again in a playoff game on Thursday with a pair of RBIs on three hits.

WAKE FOREST — The Purnell Swett softball team left the bases loaded twice on Thursday in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs at Heritage, and those runners left on came back to the difference as the Lady Rams season ended in a 4-3 loss.

The loss dropped Purnell Swett to 14-9 in the 2019 season.

Senior catcher Katlyn Jones continued her hot streak in the batters box during the state playoffs, driving in two of the three runs for the 15th-seeded Lady Rams in the loss. In the top of the fourth and seventh innings, Purnell Swett loaded the bases against second-seeded Heritage and starting pitcher Georgeanna Barefoot.

Barefoot struck out seven batters, allowed two earned runs on 10 hits in seven innings in the circle to help the Lady Huskies advance to the third round. Heritage will face either Enloe or Apex Friendship in the third round on Tuesday.

The Lady Rams posted two runs in the top of the second inning, one run coming off an error and Jones driving in her first run of the game on an RBI single to go up 2-1.

One inning later the Lady Huskies scored two runs on a Raygan Rensing two-run double after the Lady Rams replaced JaiLeana Deese in the circle with Summer Bullard.

In her four innings of relief, Bullard struck out seven batters, and allowed one earned run on four hits.

Ava Imposimato drove in a run in the fifth inning to put the home team up 4-2. Jones drew the Lady Rams closer with her second RBI of the night in the sixth inning.

Jones and freshman Chloe Locklear each had three hits apiece in the loss, while MariJo Wilkes had two hits. Trinity Locklear closed out her high school career going 1-for-3 in her final game.

Kennedy Priest had a pair of hits and scored twice for Heritage, and Rensing had two RBIs and two hits. Cydney Johnson and Imposimato each had an RBI and one hit.

