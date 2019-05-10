Pembroke native Josh Oxendine signs pro MMA contract

LUMBERTON — Pembroke native Josh “The Oxman” Oxendine received a call on April 24 from his business manager Ricardo Sanchez that signaled a much-awaited transition from amateur Mixed Martial Arts fighter to professional.
“Man, I was pumped,” Oxendine told The Robesonian. “My dream was coming true.”
The countless hours of training had finally paid off as he inked a deal with Classic Entertainment & Sports, an upstart MMA organization based in Rhode Island.
Now residing in Charlotte with his wife and three daughters, the 25-year-old striking specialist reflected on how his treacherous, small-town upbringing hardened him.
Oxendine had to endure the passing of his father at 14 and saw his mother become gravely ill not too long after. During this period, he bounced around through the households of various friends whose parents were kind enough to take him in. Those troublesome times led him into the stern care of Purnell Swett High ROTC instructor, Sgt. Randy Hunt, who Oxendine said took an interest in his future and helped mold the man he is today.
After high school, Oxendine served in the U.S. Marine corps before starting a four-year MMA journey that began under humbling circumstances. He lost his first three fights in the second round and two of the matches came by way of submission.
“I had a boxing background and I was too one-dimensional,” said Oxendine. “I had to learn to not just throw punches…and that there was really an art to this level of fighting.”
It wasn’t until Oxendine studied the Brazilian fighting style of Jiu-Jitsu at the Art of Motion gym in Indian Trial, that he started to see improvement. He credits coach Aaron King for teaching him the intricacies of the grappling techniques that have helped some of the most successful MMA stars rise to national prominence.
Oxendine went 5-2 in his next seven matches and has won his last two, including a split-decision victory in January.
Ahead of his pro debut against Jornel Lugo on the main card of CES56 on May 31 in Hartford, Connecticut the 5-foot-9, 135-pound bantamweight is perfecting both fighting styles.
Six days a week, Oxendine starts his day at 4 a.m., honing his skills under the direction of former women’s professional boxer Jamie Venturo at Southpaw gym. His three-a-day routine that spans as many as 15 hours starts with boxing, then ends with Jiu-Jitsu sessions.
Though Lugo hails from Hartford and will have a heavy contingent on hand to give him an extra boost, Oxendine is confident his long days of training coupled with his “Marine Corps brothers,” scheduled to be attendance are enough motivation to secure a professional debut win.
Most of all, he wants to be an ambassador for those in Robeson County that are battling through some of the same hardships he had, especially those from his American Indian heritage.
“I’m out here trying to give hope to those that didn’t have the best upbringing. It doesn’t matter how you grew up, it’s about where you’re going,” he said.
“And I’m trying to get the Lumbee Tribe on the map.”
CES56 will be broadcast live on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service.
Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.