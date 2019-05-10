Pembroke native Josh Oxendine signs pro MMA contract

LUMBERTON — Down a pair of runs to No. 20 seed Hoke in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs on Tuesday and facing its last six outs of the season, the Lumberton softball team whipped up some late-inning magic and got the first two runners on in the sixth.

Senior catcher Kasey West keyed a comeback win over Jack Britt just a week prior in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament when the group was stuck in a similar situation. She said in those pressured-packed predicaments, her mentality is simple.

“Since we’re down if there’s runners on, then I got to find a way to get them around and get on base,” she said.

Despite being held hitless up to that point in the contest, West laced a fly ball into right field for an RBI double that brought home the team’s first run and sparked a rally that secured the 3-2 come-from-behind victory.

No. 13 Lumberton advances to a second-round matchup at No. 4 Hoggard on Friday.

The Lady Pirates improve to 18-6 and coach Mackie Register was relieved to have a veteran lead-off hitter come through in the clutch.

“It seems like the bigger the moment, the better she’s going to perform,” he said. “She struggled a little bit in the middle of the season, and she’s starting to heat up again now at the right time. That’s what we need her to do.”

West and fellow senior Ashley Prevatte accounted for the only two hits for a group that was stifled by a familiar foe in Lady Bucks ace Ina Womack.

Womack went a full six innings, striking out nine and pitched a nearly flawless game until giving up the two hits and three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Register has seen a similar script unfold with the standout slinger, having dropped a game to Womack and Co. earlier in the season via a 1-0 shutout. He says though she was “dealing,” the offense had to step up.

“I kept telling them every inning, ‘We got to put pressure on them. We’re running out of time. We can’t keep sleepwalking through the game,’” he said.

“Ashley with a hit, beating that (throw) out was big.”

After Brianna Brewer drew a walk to open the all-important inning, Prevatte slapped a ball to the left side of the infield and beat out the throw at first for the group’s first hit. Following West’s RBI double, back-to-back sacrifice flies by Morgan Britt and Madison Canady earned the 3-2 lead.

“We got to see her pitch more than once and so, I guess we knew what was coming,” West said of the late rally.

Britt also made her return to the circle after a two-week absence stemming from a lower-body injury. Though Mackie admits she still isn’t 100 percent, he was pleased with how she displayed toughness, giving up five hits while striking out five in a full seven innings to tally her 14th win of the year.

The Lady Pirates senior ace held a no-hitter through three innings, but Lady Bucks lead-off Kiya Locklear ended the bid with a blooper into short left field, then scored on a wild pitch to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth.

Locklear finished with a game-high two hits and scored both of the team’s runs. Her second hit came in the top of the sixth and she came home after a two-out RBI double by Tamerah Lowry that made the score 2-0.

“It’s a sign of a good team if you play bad and win…we did just enough to win,” Register said.

Up next, his club faces another familiar opponent in Hoggard, who Lumberton split a season series with this year.

“We’re going to face another good pitcher on Friday night and if we don’t come out with more intensity, then we’ll be packing our stuff up on Saturday,” Register said.

Donnell Coley | The Robesonian Lumberton outfielder Ashley Prevatte attempts to make contact during the first-round matchup against Hoke in the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs at home on Tuesday. Prevatte had one of the team's two hits in the 3-2 win.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer