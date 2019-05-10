From the Fringe

SEHealth tournament results
The 87 golfers who played in Southeastern Health Foundation’s annual golf tournament will help make it possible for local students to train for careers in health care.
Twenty-one teams competed last Saturday in the 29th annual Swing for Good Health golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club. The event raised more than $23,000 for Southeastern Health Foundation Academic Scholarships, providing financial assistance for medical, nursing and allied health students in Robeson County and the surrounding region that are committed to our community.
The first-place winners, who posted a score of 54, were Allen Campbell, Ryan Bass, Trey Martin and Roy Williamson. The team received a $1,000 cash prize. The second-place winners, with a score of 55, were Donnie Beck, Justin Britt, LeMark Harris and Larry McNeill. The team received a $500 cash prize.
Chris Jackson, Nick Lowery, David Lowry Jr. and Brian Taylor placed third. The team received a $250 cash prize.
Ryan Bass claimed the prize for closest to the pin on the 12th hole. Clint Allen took honors for the most accurate drive on hole No. 8. The award for the longest drive on hole No. 3 went to Hunter Oxendine.
Pinecrest senior shootout results
Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins won this week’s Pinecrest senior shootout with a team score of 64.
The pair edged out Vinson Chavis and Tommy Lowry by two strokes. The closest to the flag winners were Bob Slahetka and Ray Locklear.
The next Pinecrest senior shootout will be held on Thursday, instead of Tuesday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Fairmont’s week in review
Donald Barnes and Cliff Nance won this week’s senior shootout in a playoff over Tommy Lowry and James Smith.
Keith Long and Terry McNeill won the second flight, with Bob Slahetka taking second. Tommy Dyson and Jimmy Dyson won the third flight, with Gene Harrison and Jimmy Waddell taking second. Jimmy Dyson, Atlas Warrick, Donald Barnes and Tommy Lowry were closest to the pin winners.
The next senior shootout will be played on Tuesday, with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
The next Thursday evening scramble tournament will be played this Thursday, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person, captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $20 for members and $25 for non-members. A meal will be served after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information and to sign up.
Top rounds posted this week include: Ryan Bass 67; Donald Arnette 70; Barry Leonard 71; Tim Rice 71; Joey Todd 72; Matt Robinson 72; Drew Schuett 73; Randy Williamson 73; Ricky Hamilton 74; Kirk Hamilton 74; Tommy Davis 74; Joe Marks 74; Danny Lassiter 74; Bruce Thompson 75; Brian Davis 77.
Kiwanis All-American tourney date set
The Kiwanis of Robeson–Lumberton’s 42nd-annual All-American golf tournament is scheduled for Aug. 17 and 18 at Pinecrest Country Club. This fundraising event empowers Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton and its supporters to make an impact in the lives of children through programs that provide support, guidance, and protection to children.
Send all golf news to Jonathan Bym by email at [email protected]