Middle school playoffs to begin on Monday

May 10, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County middle school baseball and softball playoffs will begin Monday, with the championship games being contested on Wednesday.

On the softball side, Littlefield hosts Orrum in the semifinals on Monday, while Prospect hosts Pembroke. In baseball, Littlefield hosts Fairmont and Prospect host St. Pauls.

The winners of the semifinals will be on Wednesday at a site to be determined.

