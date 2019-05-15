LUMBERTON — After enduring two major injuries in back-to-back seasons, Lumberton ace Morgan Britt found herself in a familiar position on Wednesday when the Sandhills Athletic Conference named her co-Pitcher of the Year.

The honor marks the second conference award for Britt who took home co-Player of the Year award from the Southeastern Conference in 2017, but she says this one has more sentimental value considering the trying circumstances.

“It means a lot to get an award because I went through so much last year and I had to work really hard to get back this year,” Britt said.

Last season, it was a shoulder injury that hampered the right-handed thrower who was eventually relegated to the infield for the last half of the season as a result. Misfortune struck again when the UNC Wilmington signee suffered a stress fracture in her leg during the early stages of her final season with the Lady Pirates.

Despite the leg injury, Britt posted a league-high four no-hitters and battled through 133 innings inside the circle with a 1.79 ERA. And her 138 strikeouts were the fourth highest in the conference.

“My defense helped me a lot this year and we came together as a team,” Britt said. “In my no-hitters, I didn’t get a lot of strikeouts, but they helped me catch some of the balls that were hit and worked behind me really well.”

Joining Britt on the all-conference team from Lumberton were shortstop Madison Canady, catcher Kasey West and outfielder Ashley Prevatte. Four Purnell Swett players, JaiLeana Deese, Trinity Locklear, Katlyn Jones and Chandra Locklear were selected to the all-conference team as well.

Canady led the league (for those with over 50 plate appearances) with a .486 batting average. The Robeson County Slugfest MVP led the Lady Pirates in all major categories and finished with 39 RBIs and six home runs.

West tied Canady for a team-leading 11 doubles and finished tied for second with 29 hits. She was a clutch bat in the lineup down the stretch of the season, ending second on the squad with 24 RBIs and was a steady presence behind the plate as the starting catcher.

Prevatte was a viable two-way threat, sporting a .387 batting average, while posting a .915 fielding percentage.

Deese led the Lady Rams with 66 1/3 innings inside the circle, posting team-highs in wins and strikeouts. She also pitched a no-hitter and finished with a 2.22 ERA. At the plate, Deese finished third in the conference with a .932 slugging percentage and lead the Lady Rams with a .475 average, 20 RBIs, 10 doubles and five home runs.

Trinity Locklear finished just behind Deese with a .423 batting average and finished third on the team with a .444 on-base percentage.

Jones was a veteran voice as the starting catcher, while also provided a capable bat. The senior had a .313 batting average, 21 hits and 12 RBIs and was crucial late in the two state playoff games.

Lady Rams freshman Chandra Locklear tied Deese with 28 hits, while posting a .375 average at the plate with nine doubles. She also put up a team-low 1.21 ERA in 11 appearances within the circle, while walking just seven batters.

Carlie Myrtle from Jack Britt was named Player of the Year in the league and Richmond’s Wendy Wallace took Coach of the Year honors after coaching the Lady Raiders to the regular season and tournament titles in the league. Richmond’s Greyson Way shared the Pitcher of the Year award with Britt.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer