St. Pauls Middle ends drought behind 1-hit gem from Parker

By: By Donnell Coley - Staff writer
Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls pitcher T.J. Parker throws toward the plate during the Robeson County middle school baseball title game at Littlefield on Wednesday. Parker struck out 11 batters in the 3-1 victory.
Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Adam Lowry and the St. Pauls middle school baseball team celebrate after winning the county championship game over Littlefield in Lumberton on Wednesday. It marked the Bulldogs’ first title since 1994.

LUMBERTON — A jubilant Adam Lowry let out a beckoning howl, then stormed onto the diamond to greet his St. Pauls team after recording the final out of the Robeson County middle school baseball championship game on Wednesday.

The emotional release symbolized the end of a 25-year title drought for the Bulldogs and a season series win over the Hornets who had shut them out in five innings just two weeks prior.

“It was something that was in the kids’ stomach and on their minds. We just played hard and fought until the end,” said a hoarse Lowry after the 3-1 road win.

Lowry said he returned seven starters from the group that had been salivating for the title opportunity after coming up just shy of a playoff bid last season.

After Bulldogs’ second baseman Kamarion Baldwin reached first on a dropped pop-up at the plate in the top of the seventh inning, Lowry had a special message for one of his best hitters, T.J. Parker.

“I told him…’There’s nobody else I’d rather have than you hitting and KB (Baldwin) at second. So let’s just go ahead and get one run ahead and relax a little bit,’” said Lowry.

Parker took the motivational tidbit from his coach and turned it into an RBI double to left-center field that broke a 1-1 tie. Ty Sykes followed with an RBI double of his own to give the visitors a 3-1 advantage.

“We had our 2-3-4 guys coming up, the meat of our order, and we live and die by them,” Lowry said of the game-changing inning. “There’s not too many pitchers their age that’s going to able to get them out three times in a game.”

Sykes led the team at the plate with a 2-for-3 showing, while Baldwin was 1-for-2 and scored a game-high two runs.

Littlefield coach Jake Graham acknowledged the impact of the defensive miscue in what was otherwise a fairly clean contest.

“The error killed us. It gave them an opportunity,” said Graham. “And then, they got hits when it counted with runners in the right position.”

Until the final inning, the game was stuck in a pitchers’ duel standstill that was dominated by strong work on the mound and great defense in support.

Hornets starter Garret Smith fanned a game-high 13 batters, gave up the two earned runs on four hits in seven innings. Smith also had a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning that brought in Damien Robinson to tie the game at 1.

Parker countered with a complete game, one-hit effort. He also notched 11 strikeouts and kept Graham’s group off-balanced with a healthy mixture of fastballs and changeups. He fittingly ended the contest with a punchout to seal the Bulldogs first championship game win since 1994.

“He’s just a real confident pitcher and when he’s in the zone, there’s not too many kids in middle school that’s going to be able to hit him,” Lowry said of Parker.

Tyshaun Stocks had the lone hit for the Hornets in the fourth.

Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.

