ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Junior Ethan Baucom picked up Peach Belt Conference Player of the Year recognition and was joined on the all-conference squad by sophomore Trevor Clemons and senior Luke Jackson with the announcement of the league’s 2019 Baseball All-Conference Team on Thursday evening.

The announcement marked the second all-conference award for both Baucom and Jackson, while Clemons was crowned all-league for the first time in his career. It is the 11th time in the last 12 seasons that UNCP has sent multiple representatives to the all-PBC squad. Baucom became just the second player (Collins Cuthrell, 2015) to pick up the PBC Player of the Year award.

A product of Rockingham, Baucom currently leads NCAA Division II with 71 RBI, while also posting the country’s fourth-best home run total (20). The every-day centerfielder started all 48 games for the Braves this season and registered a .306 batting average with 29 extra-base hits and 57 runs scored, while also proving successful of nine of his 11 stolen base attempts. He finished his junior campaign with a .658 slugging percentage, while also toting a .409 on-base percentage. Baucom also notched a team-best 23 multiple-RBI outings this season, as well as 19 multiple-hit games.

Clemons started in 47 games for the Braves and finished his sophomore campaign with a .333 batting average that complemented 15 extra-base hits (2 HR), 20 RBI and 48 runs scored. The Randleman native finished the regular season with a team-best 35 walks (7th PBC), while also ranking fourth among league leaders with 15 stolen bases (19 attempts). He recorded 20 multiple-hit and a quartet of multi-RBI outings, while also scoring two or more runs in 13 contests.

Jackson, a product of Kinston, ranks among the league’s top-10 leaders in 11 statistical categories and finished the 2019 season with a .321 batting average to go along with 23 extra-base hits (6 HR), 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. The 2018 all-America selection tacked up five of his home runs and 27 RBI against PBC competition, and also boasted 22 multiple-hit and 12 multiple-RBI contests. Jackson currently ranks second among league leaders (behind only Baucom) in runs scored, and is listed third in the conference in stolen bases, doubles and hit by pitch.

Softball sends pair to all-region team

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The postseason honors continued to roll in for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke softball team on Thursday when freshman Cameron Davis and junior Rendi Wetherington were lauded with all-southeast region honors by the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA).

The announcement marked the fifth time in the last seven years that the program has sent at least one representative to the all-region squad which was formerly sponsored by Daktronics. It is the first career all-region laurel for both players who both raked in All-Peach Belt Conference recognition last week.

Despite missing 14 games this season due to injury, Davis proved to be a dominant force for the Braves in 2019 and currently leads the league in both home runs per game (0.30) and runs batted in per game (1.16). A three-time PBC Freshman of the Week and two-time PBC Player of the Week honoree, the Winterville product has also posted a league-best .398 batting average in 37 games played (36 starts), while also turning in a team-best 13 multiple-RBI outings and 11 multiple-hit games. She has a pair of grand slams to her credit this season as well.

A Vanceboro product, Wetherington leads the PBC and is one of NCAA Division II’s most prolific base stealers this season, having been thrown out just twice in 35 attempts. A 49-game starter for UNCP, she compiled a .355 batting average to go along with 17 extra-base hits (5 HR), 19 RBI and a team-best 42 runs scored. She also turned in 13 multiple-hit games and six multi-RBI outings, while also scoring two or more runs in 10 contests.

Braves add Hill to signing class

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke men’s basketball head coach Ben Miller announced an addition to his 2019-20 recruiting class on Thursday afternoon as Chris Hill inked his name to a National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career with the Braves.

Jones, a 6-0 point guard, treks to Pembroke following an outstanding prep career at United Faith Christian Academy under the direction of coach Josh Coley.

“We would like to welcome Chris to UNCP and our basketball program,” Miller said. “He had an outstanding senior season at United Faith, and we are excited he will be continuing his career with the Braves. Chris is a true point guard who excels at guarding the ball for 94 feet, pushing the ball in transition and distributing in half court. He is a natural leader on and off the court and will develop into a floor general with our program.”

Hill averaged 5.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game as a senior last season and was instrumental in pacing the Falcons to a 19-11 record and a run to the third round of the state tournament. He registered five or more assists in six outings, while also logging multiple steals on five occasions. He averaged 3.7 points, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals as a junior.

“We are very proud of and love Chris here at United Faith,” Coley said. “He is an extremely hard worker who has a passion for the game and is a gym rat. He will thrive under Coach Miller’s concepts, and will work to do all of the little things that it takes to be successful after helping our team to back-to-back SPAA Conference Championships, a NCISAA Final Four and NCISAA Elite 8 run. We are excited to follow his collegiate career and watch him be a part of UNC Pembroke’s program.”

The son of Sonja Link and Chris Hill has a younger brother, William, and a younger sister, Summer. He maintains a 3.8 cumulative grade point average at United Faith Christian Academy where he is a member of the National Honor Society. He is expecting to major in business at UNCP.

Baucom https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Baucom_Ethan201812413713971201826161645305.jpg Baucom