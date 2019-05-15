Littlefield softball outlasts Prospect in pitchers’ duel

LUMBERTON — The future of the Lumberton and Purnell Swett softball rivalry was on display at Littlefield Middle School on Wednesday, and the pipeline to those programs showed it was full of more talent to come, especially inside the circle.
In a pitchers’ duel to decide the Robeson County middle school championship, Littlefield seventh-grader Halona Sampson controlled the game on the rubber and the defense backed her up for a 9-1 win over Prospect.
“It was amazing. It’s the best thing ever,” Sampson said of the win.
Sampson pitched a complete game, struck out 13 batters and allowed two hits for the win. Littlefield coach Amy Carter said that entering the seventh inning with the lead she was afraid that fatigue had set in on Sampson, but the righty told the coach she was able to close it out the game.
“She showed true grit. She was tired going into the seventh, but she came out and was like, ‘No, I want to finish,’” Carter said.
After surrendering a one-out triple to Ginger Warriax, Sampson closed the game out with a pair of punchouts to strike out the side.
“I wanted to win,” Sampson said of closing out the game in the seventh. “I wanted to make my team proud.”
Hits were hard to come by in the game, with five total between the sides. Prospect starter Nyla Mitchell held the Lady Hornets hitless through three innings, but in the bottom of the fourth, the first hit of the game for Littlefield brought home its third run of the game on a single from McKenzie Hardin.
Mitchell fanned 11 in the loss.
“They put a lot of heart on the field,” Carter said. “They all pulled together. They didn’t get down on themselves and they got behind their pitcher. I’ve got a young group of players that work good together.”
Prospect struck first in the top of the first with one run scoring on a Littlefield error. From there five Lady Wildcats reached base over the final six innings.
“We could’ve crumbled the first inning after they scored on us, but they didn’t,” Carter said.
After taking the 3-1 lead in the fourth inning, the floodgates opened for Littlefield as errors started to mount against the Lady Wildcats. A couple of wild pitches and three errors in the bottom of the fifth allowed Littlefield to score five runs and take a stranglehold of the game.
With that lead, Sampson had the run support needed to breeze through the final two innings, striking out four of the six outs, while her defense turned a double play to get out of the top of the sixth inning.
“That took the pressure off me and made it a little easier,” Sampson said.
To go along with the hit and RBI from Hardin, Loni Hannah was 1-for-1 at the plate with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored and Alyssa Stone also had a hit. Mitchell had the other hit for the Lady Wildcats.
“The bottom of the lineup got it started for us and we just rolled with it,” Carter said.
