Littlefield softball outlasts Prospect in pitchers’ duel

WILMINGTON — Episode 3 of Lumberton and Hoggard lived up to the billing of the previous two meetings between the squads earlier this season.

Outside of the score differing from the previous two matchups, the end of the game ended just like the previous two, with a walk-off win as Hoggard advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA 4A state softball playoffs with a 4-3 win over Lumberton at home on Friday.

“Last time we came here it was the opposite way around. We were up three and they came back. So we knew that if they could do it, we could do it,” Lumberton senior Madison Canady said. “We came back and all we had to do was hold them. But you know, tough break on that ball.”

No. 4 Hoggard improved to 15-7 overall, and will face South View in Tuesday’s third round, after Sydney Short became the hero in the victory with a two-out bloop double down the left field line that landed on the foul line. The hit scored Icess Tresvik from second to eliminate Lumberton and take the rubber match in the series.

No. 13 Lumberton ends its season with an 18-7 record, and used an aggressive approach at the plate in a game where the Lady Pirates admit the breaks didn’t go their way.

Lumberton worked its late-inning magic once for the second straight playoff game. Just like against Hoke one round prior in the playoffs, all three Lumberton runs came from the top of the order in the sixth inning, with Canady lifting a 3-1 offering from Mathis over the scoreboard in center field to tie the game at 3-all late.

“I was honestly just trying to hit the ball really hard to make them make an error or hit a gapper, but when you don’t expect it that’s when it usually happens,” Canady said. “I felt it. It came off my bat so good.”

Canady went 2-for-3 in her final high school game. The sixth inning execution worked behind the play of the top of the order after Kasey West and Morgan Britt each reached on singles to set the table for Canady.

“That was some storybook stuff there,” Lumberton coach Mackie Register said. “Your two seniors get on and that’s how it’s supposed to work.”

West led all batters with three hits.

Britt pitched three innings before her leg injury forced Lumberton to go with Brianna Brewer. The junior came in and held her own against the Lady Vikings, allowing two hits and the lone run coming in the bottom of the seventh.

“Bri did a fantastic job,” Register said. “(The game-winning hit) was one of those things where it was an 0-2 pitch and the girl reached out on a pitch out of the zone and hit it on the tip of the bat. You couldn’t throw it out there any better.”

At the plate Lumberton was the aggressor, swinging at pitches early in the count to try and neutralize Hoggard ace Jesse Mathis. After striking out 27 combined batters in the first two games between the teams, the senior struck four Lumberton batters out as the Lady Pirates connected for nine hits.

“We knew she didn’t walk a lot of batters so we wanted to be aggressive early in the count and they were. As far as the offensive game plan, we did what we wanted to do, but they just came away with the lucky breaks,” Register said. ”We were just hitting the ball right at them early and then we threatened to score in each of the first three innings. We just couldn’t get a big hit to get a jump on them.”

Hoggard’s early runs came in Britt’s final inning in the circle. In the bottom of the third, the Lady Vikings posted all three runs to take the early lead. Amber Small drove in the first run with an RBI double, Mathis reached on a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk to drive in the second run and an Allie Royal sacrifice fly capped off the frame.

The loss is the end of an era for Lumberton softball behind one of the most successful classes to ever grace the diamond, including that of the school’s home run leader, whose last at-bat took her total to 25.

“I’ve achieved things I didn’t think I was going to achieve coming out here,” Canady said. “It’s been a great experience with these people. I made it to the playoffs every year, that’s stuff some people don’t get to do.”

Fellow seniors Rachel O’Neil and Ashley Prevatte also closed out their careers, with O’Neil going 2-for-2 and Prevatte adding a hit.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Hoggard’s Icess Tresvik celebrates as she scores the game-winning run in the Lady Vikings’ 4-3 win over Lumberton in the second round of the NCHSAA state playoffs on Friday. The game was the third walk-off victory in the series this season. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_3107.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Hoggard’s Icess Tresvik celebrates as she scores the game-winning run in the Lady Vikings’ 4-3 win over Lumberton in the second round of the NCHSAA state playoffs on Friday. The game was the third walk-off victory in the series this season. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian senior Madison Canady celebrates with assistant coach William Britt after hitting her sixth-inning home run to tie the game. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_IMG_3088.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian senior Madison Canady celebrates with assistant coach William Britt after hitting her sixth-inning home run to tie the game.

Lumberton’s season ends in walk-off loss in 2nd round

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor