Antioch’s McQueen signs with Mid-Atlantic Christian

May 16, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
Courtesy photo Antioch Christian Academy’s JaMharis Cristjoin (C.J.) McQueen signs to play basketball with Mid-Atlantic Christian University earlier this week. Pictured left to right, front row, Mid-Atlantic coach Joseph Hill; C.J. McQueen and mother Natalie Campbell. Back row, Antioch coach Ponce Chavis and father James McQueen.

