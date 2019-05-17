Lumbee gymnast Ashton Locklear announces retirement from gymnastics

ROCKINGHAM — A career that began at Physical Awareness and Gymnastics in Hamlet nearly two decades ago recently came to a reluctant end when Ashton Locklear announced that she will no longer compete in the sport of gymnastics.
On Thursday, Locklear, a native of Hamlet, tweeted out a screenshot of a press release — along with two photos — that briefly detailed how a couple of major surgeries and previous back injuries forced her to end such a decorated career.
According to Dr. Tony de Ramus (Sandstone Health in Spring, Texas) in the release, the former World Champion doesn’t have “enough time to adequately heal from those major invasive procedures to prepare for any major competition.”
“It is with a lot of emotion that I share … that I have decided to announce my retirement from gymnastics,” she said in the release. “This is a sport I have loved since I was 2 years old, and I am grateful for the opportunities that it has given me.”
Opportunites have come near and far for one of Richmond County’s own, as Locklear started with coach Terry Barrett at Physical Awareness before working with retired elite gymnast and former national champion Kristie Phillips-Bannister in Lake Norman and then moving on to Qi Han, a former member of the Chinese men’s national team, in Huntersville.
She’s lived in Texas, where she moved in 2014 to begin training with the national team for one week each month, competed in cities all across the country and made multiple trips to Canada, China and Italy for a chance to be named the best.
One of the biggest moments of Locklear’s career came in 2016 when she was named an alternate for the United States team (Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Aly Raisman) that won gold at the Rio Olympics.
The former uneven bar specialist has performed well in a number of events since then, but the last three years of her career were overshadowed by the effects of a shoulder surgery in November 2017 and a knee surgery in June 2018.
As a result, Locklear leaves the sport at 21 years old as a two-time national champion on uneven bars (2014, 2016) who was a member of the U.S. team that took gold at the 2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships. She also helped Team USA win the 2014 Pan American Gymnastics Championships and the 2016 Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships.
“I am so grateful for all the love and support I have received throughout my career,” she added in the release.
Locklear is a member of the Lumbee Tribe and was born in Lumberton.
Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.