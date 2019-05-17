Injuries can’t slow down Lumberton’s Logan Cameron

LUMBERTON — An eerily familiar scene unfolded October during Lumberton’s annual powderpuff football game as Logan Cameron laid on the damp grass inside Alton Brooks Stadium, writhing in pain.
On the first play from scrimmage, she got tangled with a teammate and an opposing player, causing the third ACL tear in her left knee in four years.
“Instantly, I knew exactly what it was…and all I could do was cry because I didn’t want to miss my senior year,” Cameron said while sporting a bulky knee brace.
Lumberton soccer coach Kenny Simmons had guided Cameron on the field since she joined his youth program at the age of 11. Simmons recalls how much “raw” talent she had in the development stage, but it was stunted by the first ACL tear during a summer camp just before Cameron’s freshman year of high school.
“When you look at the big picture, you feel a little disheartened because she was robbed of her high school soccer career in a lot of ways,” he said.
Around this time last year, Cameron was wrapping up her first full season with the Lumberton soccer team after being grounded with career-altering injuries in each of the previous two campaigns.
She was rewarded with an all-conference nod and looked forward to similar success ahead of her last year with the program, but the setbacks she’s become all too familiar with put that notion in jeopardy.
Cameron says her doctor deemed the knee healthy enough to play, but gave caution about the long-term ramifications. With the assistance of athletic trainer Matt Ferrell, who she says helped with recovery both physically and mentally, Cameron was prepared for the first game of the season.
“There were times where I think everybody had their doubts about whether she could continue playing, but she was determined to be on this field her senior year,” Simmons said.
“In my 28 years of coaching…I’ve never had an athlete that was that brave and courageous in their efforts to get back on the field.”
The senior forward tallied five goals to help the Lady Pirates jump out to a 3-2 start.
But disaster struck again halfway through the season in a physical contest against rival Purnell Swett. Cameron got locked up with a defender in the late stages of the first half and injured her MCL in the same knee.
“I was so upset. I heard the pop and I knew my season was over with,” she said.
Cameron started to limp on the injured leg and immediately put ice on it. After sitting out two weeks, the veteran captain was back inspiring her fellow teammates and capped off the resilient year by playing on senior night.
“This is probably the best year I’ve had,” Cameron said. “We had great chemistry and we all bonded. If I was struggling a little bit, they had my back. I knew I could go out there and be me and give it my all.
“Nobody expected me to make it as far as I did, especially through the whole season.”
Trudging through adversity to the finish line, Cameron was named to the inaugural all-county girls soccer team.
“Being able to get it this year with all I been through [is] an honor,” she said.
Donnell Coley can be reached at 910-816-1989 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @Sportsinmyveins.