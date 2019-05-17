All-County soccer: Purnell Swett sweeps county girls soccer awards

LUMBERTON — To follow up the all-county recognition from the fall with the first all-county boys soccer team, here’s the postseason awards and all-county team for the girls side from the 2019 season.
The list of Robeson’s best this season was based on coach recommendations and input from The Robesonian sports staff.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Maddison Oxendine, forward, Sr., Purnell Swett — The senior who will be UNCP bound this fall nearly doubled her goal total from her junior year in her final high school season. Oxendine scored 27 goals and assisted on 13 other goals for the Lady Rams this season.
The senior tallied four hat tricks this season, and did so in back-to-back games in conference play in March when she scored three goals against Seventy-First and three days later found the back of the net four times against Hoke. Oxendine exits the program with 63 career goals, including the lone goal the program has had in a state playoff match that she had against J.H. Rose as a sophomore.
GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR
Monica Lowry, Sr., Purnell Swett — Another vital piece from the most successful senior class to play soccer at Purnell Swett, Lowry was a brick wall between the pipes this season for the Lady Rams. The senior saved 80 shot attempts and opponents scored 31 goals against her in 21 contests for a 2.5 goals against average.
Lowry saved more than five shots in a match this season eight times, including 10 saves in the overtime loss at Jack Britt.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Alaric Strickland, Purnell Swett — The Purnell Swett girls soccer team matched the program’s record for wins in a season in 2019 under the direction of Strickland, who has guided the program from a struggling start-up to a competitive opponent in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.
The Lady Rams have had a positive goal differential the last three seasons, with this year’s team setting a program record of 76 goals scored.
TEAM REPRESENTATIVES
Purnell Swett (12-7) sent three other players to the all-county team in juniors Abi Lowry and Layla Locklear, along with senior Tala Lowry. To go in tandem with the offensive ability of Maddison Oxendine, Abi Lowry posted her third straight season of 24 goals or more, with 25 in the 2019 campaign. Like Oxendine, Abi Lowry has committed to UNCP.
Layla Locklear set up many of the scoring chances for Oxendine and Abi Lowry as she set a school record in assists in a season with 23 and also called her number seven times to find the back of the net. Tala Lowry was an integral part of the defense for Purnell Swett this season and also scored one goal and assisted on five others in her final season.
For Lumberton (6-10) seniors Logan Cameron, Sallee Jones and Sherry Lay and juniors Honiah Locklear and Naw Lay were named to the all-county team.
Cameron battled through a knee injury her whole senior season and still was able to be a key piece at the top of the formation for the Lady Pirates, after serving as the lockdown defensive specialist a season ago. Jones had to play in different roles and positions this season for Lumberton, but through it all, she was the steady leader for Lumberton. Sherry Lay brought energy to the midfield for the Lady Pirates and also was a scoring threat on the wing.
Honiah Locklear and Naw Lay anchored down the defense for Lumberton this season. Locklear’s defense and one-on-one defensive ability was important for Lumberton’s back line this season, while Lay played above her size in goal and had one shutout on the season.
Red Springs’ (3-11) Dayanara Tellez and Christina Cubas-Posadas were named all-county this season. Tellez emerged as the Lady Red Devils’ best scorer this season, scoring three of the five goals on the year for the team as a freshman. Cubas-Posadas provided senior leadership in the midfield for a very young Red Springs team.
Senior Karen Perez-Aguilar was St. Pauls’ (5-9) lone pick to the all-county after being a key contributor for the Lady Bulldogs the last two seasons.
Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.