From the back yard to national champs

LUMBERTON — With national championship banners hanging from the rafters of the Carolina Fierce Gems’ East 22nd Street facility in Lumberton, there’s a constant reminder of what the program that sisters Jamie Hughes and Lauren Hughes Jones have accomplished as coaches for competitive cheerleading over the last decade.

But the former warehouse with mats and padded walls that now houses the cheerleading program is far from the humble beginnings the program had in 2011.

“When we started, we started outside. We didn’t have a building, we didn’t have mats. My mom thought we were crazy,” Hughes said. “We’ve acquired equipment and anything that could make them better. We’ve grown from there. The kids want to be here and want to be better and that’s what you look for.”

Both sisters were natives of Lexington where they were competitive cheerleaders in high school and came to the area as students and cheerleaders at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Those first outdoor practices for the recreation team were held on the UNCP football field.

Tamiah Woods was in that group that started cheering in the backyard studio, and now is a part of the coaching staff with the program.

“It pushes me. It shows that you can really come from the bottom and then make it somewhere,” Woods said. “It made me who I am. It wasn’t just about winning, it was about being a family, being at practice with my teammates and having fun.”

The program has grown every year since the early stages by finding a home in Lumberton in 2011 and an influx of youth coming to cheer. And that number is looking to grow as the Carolina Fierce Gems hosts an open house on Saturday at its facility from 1 to 4 p.m. All ages and experience levels are welcome to attend that have interest in participating with a cheerleading team or at one of the classes offered.

“We have even started a 2-year-old class,” Hughes said. “Now, there are even divisions that you can compete as old as I am.

“We will have something for everybody.”

The goal that has been set for the program is to prepare cheerleaders to excel at whatever level they are at and for them to strive going forward in the footsteps of the handful of college cheerleaders that have trained with the Fierce Gems.

“It’s similar to AAU baseball, it gives you that competitive edge to be better and be one that stands out in middle school or high school,” Hughes said. “We try to push them to have the skills to be the standout.”

From that first group, the love of cheerleading blossomed and grew throughout the community. The sisters saw the desire to have a local program in Robeson County.

“We would get them to do routines for the fair competition that’s a big thing here,” Hughes said. “Then people became more interested in it. They wanted to do the competition cheerleading.”

The Caroline Fierce Gems now have four different teams competing at different levels from recreation to traveling teams that compete in tournaments up and down the East Coast, providing more than just exposure to different types of cheerleading.

“We compete all over. We’ve been as far as Disney World and we try to choose different ones every year,” Hughes said. “We try to use this as a way for them to get more experiences too, like going places they might not be able to do.”

While competitive is in the name of the sport, Hughes and Jones have tried to build a family bond with the program that has seen girls rise up the ranks since the program’s inception like Woods, who sees the sisters as more than just mentors on the mat.

“They’ve taught me since I was 8 and they have shown me love,” Woods said. “They’ve been my second moms. They were always there.”

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

