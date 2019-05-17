Four county athletes earn top 10 finishes at state track meet

May 17, 2019
By: Staff report

GREENSBORO — A foursome of Robeson County athletes yielded top 10 finishes in the NCHSAA 2A Track and Field State Championships on the campus of North Carolina A&T Friday.

St. Pauls’ William Ford had the highest placing of the group, finishing third in the high jump finals with a height of 6-2. In the girls high jump finals, Shaquan Anderson placed seventh for the Lady Bulldogs with a 4-10.

Fairmont’s Sariyah Thompson finished eighth in the girls shot put finals with a distance of 34-5 1/4.

Fairmont’s Jakeem Moore, who ran both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, had his best finish in the 200 finals, placing ninth with a time of 23.04.

Other notable results from the event include the St. Pauls boys 4×100 meter relay team who finished eighth with a time of 43.85. St. Pauls’ Demaria Williams placed 14th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.86. Teammate Ethan Roberts also finished in 14th place, but in the discus throw, with a distance of 119-3. Red Springs’ Trellis Mack’s best attempt in the triple jump was 41-1, good enough for a 13th-place finish. Destiny Maynor ended with a time of 17.02 in the girls 100 hurdles.

Fairmont’s Jamesha Howell finished 10th in the preliminary race of the girls 100 with a time of 12.86, while the Red Springs girls 4×200 meter relay team placed 16th with a time of 1:54.50.

