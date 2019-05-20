Breeden earns 2 top-5 finishes

By: Staff report
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Lumberton’s Kwashek Breeden finished third in the 110-meter hurdles at the 4A state championships over the weekend.

GREENSBORO — A pair of Lumberton High seniors took home top 10 finishes in the NCHSAA 4A Track and Field State Championships on Saturday at the campus of North Carolina A&T.

Lumberton’s Kwashek Breeden took third place in the 110-meter hurdles finals with a time of 14.64 and also participated in the 300 hurdles finals where he registered a 39.90, good enough for fifth place. Both times were personal bests.

Teammate Braylan Grice finished eighth in the discus throw with a distance of 138-7, a personal record for the Pirates senior.

Lady Pirates sprinter Chadon Forman finished 13th in the preliminary heat of the girls 100 with a time of 12.42.

Between the point total from Breeden and Grice, Lumberton finished in a tie for 24th at the state meet as a team, which was the best finish for any team in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, and in the region.

South Robeson’s Marquise Murphy qualified for 1A state championship in the shot put and discus, but did not register a distance in either event. His mark in the shot put was scratched after a foul.

Brayboy highlight’s county’s reps on the all-Three Rivers golf team

WHITEVILLE — South Robeson’s Zackary Brayboy was the lone boys golfer from Robeson County named to the all-conference list for the Three Rivers Conference, the league announced on Monday.

Brayboy shot the best score at regionals among the four county players from the league earlier this month.

Four players from the four county schools in the league were named honorable mention on the all-conference list. Brayboy’s teammate Jacoby Sweat, Fairmont’s Ridge Walters and St. Pauls’ Jarod Caulder were named honorable mention after qualifying for regionals. Red Springs’ Canyon Locklear was also named honorable mention.

Pirates post best finish among Sandhills teams on the boys side

Staff report

