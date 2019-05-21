Red Springs native Marshall McDonald named to 10th-anniversary team at Catawba Valley CC

HICKORY — After two seasons and one used redshirt year, Red Springs native Marshall McDonald said he felt like he was down to the last strike of his baseball career in 2009.
That’s when Catawba Valley Community College, a first-year junior college program came in to give McDonald that last chance. After originally signing from Red Springs to go to Lenoir-Rhyne, McDonald was hit with the news that Frank Pait retired before his first season. A detour to Methodist later and McDonald linked back up with Pait in Hickory, but this time at the junior college 10 minutes across town from Lenoir-Rhyne.
“It was a last chance thing for me and it meant a lot to me for me to put my faith in them. I had no other options and they took a chance on me so I immediately trusted them 100% and it worked out well for everybody,” McDonald said.
In his one season with the Red Hawks, McDonald set a program record with 14 home runs, a mark that stood for seven seasons. McDonald earned all-Region X honors in 2010, and started the revival of his baseball career as he spent the final two seasons at Montreat College, before playing professionally for three summers.
When looking back at his one season at Catawba Valley, there are fond memories for McDonald. Recently the junior college program celebrated its 10th anniversary and McDonald was listed as one of the 33 players honored for their play with the program of its first decade of existence.
“The program has come so far. It’s like a different world to look all the way back at what me and the other guys did starting the program when we had one practice t-shirt and we ate McDonald’s on the road and drove in vans,” he said. “It was a blast, but it’s cool with all the great players that have come through there to be recognized with all of them. And I coached a lot of them too.”
McDonald has left an offensive legacy with the program that goes further than just his playing career. As an assistant coach from 2014 to 2017, McDonald helped the Red Hawks break countless offensive records, setting new program marks for on-base percentage (.424), runs (415), doubles (126), home runs (48), RBIs (362) and hit by pitch (54).
Another offensive mark was broken under McDonald’s tenure as Chandler Jenkins, another redshirt sophomore on his last chance in the junior college ranks, hit out 18 homers to top his coach’s mark.
“It was good to see it finally get broken because people would talk about how I was a coach and having the record,” McDonald said. “It couldn’t have happened to a better person that’s for sure.”
Jenkins was named the national Player of the Year in 2017, and has appeared in 31 games his season for ECU, that has been ranked inside the top 10 in the nation for much of the year.
McDonald credits Catawba Valley for his successes as an assistant coach, giving him his big break in 2014. After a stop at Presbyterian College, McDonald is back at another former stop for him, Montreat, where he just finished his first season with the Cavaliers.
“It just showed me the in’s and out’s of the college game,” McDonald said. “It kick-started my career playing wise which enhanced my career coaching wise.”
For the second summer in a row, McDonald will continue coaching on through the summer as he was retained as head coach for the Lexington County Blowfish in the Coastal Plain League. The Blowfish will be in the area on July 29 as they come to Fayetteville.
