Four Robeson County softball players selected all-conference in the Three Rivers

By: Staff report

WHITEVILLE — One player was selected from each of the four Three Rivers Conference softball teams from Robeson County on the all-conference team that was announced on Tuesday.

Red Springs’ Tristen Locklear, St. Pauls’ Kenija McGougan, South Robeson’s Haliya Williamson and Fairmont’s Kaitlyn Hunt were named first-team all-conference for the four county teams that finished in the bottom four spots in the Three Rivers Conference.

Locklear was also selected to the all-tournament team at the Robeson County Slugfest. She was a leading force behind the plate for the Lady Red Devils as a sophomore. Red Springs, who finished 8-14 overall, also sent Solara Blue and Kaitlyn Bryant to the team as honorable mentions.

St. Pauls’ McGougan was one of the team’s leading hitters with a .375 batting average and 10 RBIs. Her 23 runs led the Lady Bulldogs this season as they finished 6-15 overall. Honorable mentions for St. Pauls included Kourtney Sanchious and Braxtin Kinlaw.

Sanchious led the Lady Bulldogs with a .375 batting average and 13 RBIs, while Kinlaw batted .368.

Williamson helped the Lady Mustangs close out the year with a 4-15 overall record, and will be a key piece going into next season for South Robeson. Williamson was named to the all-tournament team at the Slugfest. Joining her on the list from South Robeson were Tehya Bullard and K.K. Rivera as honorable mentions.

Hunt was one of the leading bats for Fairmont this season, and through 14 games, was hitting over .400. Joining Hunt on the list was Mackenzie Johnson as a honorable mention.

East Columbus’ Arianna Daniels was named Player of the Year in the league and Whiteville’s Olivia Scott was named Coach of the Year.

