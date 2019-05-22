Katlyn Jones’ big day: Purnell Swett catcher signs with Birmingham Southern, earns rare scholarship

PEMBROKE — Javon Graham’s journey to the NCAA Division II outdoor track and field national championships was far from a straight line, but through it, Graham has found motivation to help propel him to the highest point of the sport.

After entering The University of North Carolina at Pembroke four years ago as a two-sport player for football and track, it took one season for Graham to rekindle an old flame with the track and field team.

“My whole life I had been a football player, and getting here I got a coach for track that taught me how to hurdle better and I found a new love for track that I didn’t know I had,” Graham said. “I was a walk-on and I remember the first day of practice I lined up and got smoked. I came back the next day and kept working on it. It was a lot of motivation and that’s probably why I’m really good at it now. I don’t like losing so it pushed me to be better.”

Now Graham is a week out from competing at the national championship in the 110-meter hurdles in Kingsville, Texas. A chance that he missed out on due to a technicality last season.

Graham is one of 20 student-athletes nationwide that was selected to compete in the event inside Javelina Stadium on the campus of Texas A&M-Kingsville. Coupled with his All-American performance at the 60-meter hurdles at the NCAA indoor track and field championships in March, he becomes the first UNCP track & field student-athlete in 43 years to qualify for both the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

“It’s a big honor. I like sharing the articles with my parents and of course they hype me up a lot,” Graham said. “When I sit down and think about it, it’s pretty crazy to know that I’ve done that. I came here to play football. I didn’t think I would do anything big on the track, like I didn’t even really see track at all.”

Another All-American showing for Graham would be the first since David Phillips won two All-American nods in the indoor and outdoor season at the high jump in 1974. Another shot at history is what Graham’s coaches say is propelling him to train on the Dick and Lenore Taylor track since he graduated two weeks ago.

“He’s always had that big-race ability, it was just actually going out on the track and doing it,” UNCP assistant coach Matthew Stuck said. Stuck’s responsibilities focus on sprinting with the program.

“I think he likes the hype a little bit, being at the top of your game. He broke the indoor record for the 60-meter hurdles and now is hunting for the outdoor record here in the last couple races. He embodies it a little bit where he likes being the person that everyone is looking at. It’s a good thing to have when you are trying to run fast.”

The Jack Britt graduate tacked up 11 NCAA provisional qualifying marks in the 110 hurdles this season, including a personal-best time of 14.05 seconds at the Mount Olive-hosted last chance qualifier on Sunday. He has earned event titles at five different meets in 2019, including the title at the Peach Belt Conference Championships.

His time of 14.05 is ninth-best in the nation, but Graham said for two more races he has more left in the tank.

“I really feel like I can go 13.8,” he said.

Mount Olive was the sight of Graham reaching his fastest provisional mark last year before an appeal ruled that his time did not count and left him on the outside looking in for last year’s championship. That was all the fuel he needed for his final season on the track.

“After that, I texted my friends and was like, ‘Save this, screenshot it or do what you’ve got to do, but I will be at indoor and outdoor nationals,’” Graham said. “That’s what I used all year.”

And when he found himself in the field this year, he was quick to bring up the reminder.

“They were like, ‘Man, you told us.’ But they knew that after I went to indoor that I would probably go to outdoors as well,” he said.

Graham said that his outdoor season has bled from the success he had during the indoor season. He posted the 11th-fastest time at nationals in March to earn the first leg of his double All-American search.

“I’ve been using the same start that I worked on during indoor throughout my outdoor season and it has prepared me to be faster and faster,” Graham said. “I feel like I’m getting faster and I can (set a personal record) again.”

The experience that Graham has been a part of this season is the goal that UNCP Director of track and field Peter Ormsby had for the program when the school added indoor track and field in January 2016.

“The idea is to give those track kids and the field kids two opportunities at a championship, just like distance kids do with cross country and outdoor,” Ormsby said. “It’s giving opportunities where opportunities need to be given and it put us on par with the Conference Carolinas and the South Atlantic.”

The preliminary round of the 110 hurdles will take place next Friday at 7:55 p.m. local time, with the finals of the event scheduled for next Saturday at 7:05 p.m. local time.

UNCP Athletics UNCP junior Javon Graham competes in the 110-meter hurdles in a meet earlier in the year. Graham was the lone Brave to qualify for the NCAA Division II national championships next week in Texas. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_AF4P0607.jpg UNCP Athletics UNCP junior Javon Graham competes in the 110-meter hurdles in a meet earlier in the year. Graham was the lone Brave to qualify for the NCAA Division II national championships next week in Texas.

By Jonathan Bym Sports editor