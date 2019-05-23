Five Red Devils to play in college

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Five spring sports athletes from Red Springs sign to play in college next year. From left, Solara Blue signed to play softball with Fayetteville Tech, Coty Lockelar and Colton Locklear signed to play baseball at Surry Community College, Jayshawn Carthen signed to play baseball at Rockingham County Community College and Darren Bowen signed to play baseball at UNCP. Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Five spring sports athletes from Red Springs sign to play in college next year. From left, Solara Blue signed to play softball with Fayetteville Tech, Coty Lockelar and Colton Locklear signed to play baseball at Surry Community College, Jayshawn Carthen signed to play baseball at Rockingham County Community College and Darren Bowen signed to play baseball at UNCP.

RED SPRINGS — Five Red Springs seniors sat with pen in hand on Thursday in the school’s media center to mark a prideful moment for the school and its athletics.

Baseball players Darren Bowen, Jayshawn Carthen, Colton Locklear and Coty Locklear, along with softball’s Solara Blue all signed to play at the next level.

“Any time to have five athletes sitting up there like that, it’s just good for the school, the community and the county,” said athletic director and head baseball coach Chris Howell.

“I look for big things from them. My whole goal is to give them the opportunity.”

Bowen and Blue signed to local schools after a standout senior season on the rubber. Bowen continues the tradition of the county’s top arms going to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and Blue is heading to Fayetteville Technical Community College.

Carthen will play next season at Rockingham County Community College and Colton and Coty Locklear both with head to Surry Community College.

Blue was a late bloomer to the sport of softball, first starting playing her freshman year of high school. The ace for the Lady Red Devils won eight games in her lone season in Red Springs after transferring from St. Pauls. Through the adjustment period, Blue was still able to blossom into a college talent.

“I was excited and ready to be better as a pitcher and get more chances,” Blue said of coming to her new school. “My parents pushed me and kept telling me to, ‘Do what you love.’

“I’m just speechless and excited.”

For a Red Springs team in need of a pitcher this season, Blue was just what coach Robert Dove was looking for.

“Pitching is a whole core of your team and we really needed her. She made a big difference and without her we wouldn’t have won those eight games,” Dove said. “We’re really proud of her and I’m sure she will do a great job at Fayetteville Tech.”

Following in the footsteps of local products Cole Lovin and Randy Floyd in recent years, Bowen heads to UNCP looking to make the most of an opportunity that he put in the extra work for.

“I was never really good in baseball so everything I’ve done I had to earn it,” Bowen said. “Nothing has been handed to me so it’s good to know that everything I done is paying off.”

After transferring in as a junior to Red Springs, Bowen struck out more than 200 batters in two seasons, and sported a low ERA as well. Bowen said that his confidence on the mound came from the reason he transferred.

“I have to give the credit to Jaylen (Mack). Having a guy back there you can have confidence in, that helps,” Bowen said. “Us working together has been awesome.”

Bowen said UNCP’s tradition of winning was what sold him to sign there, and Howell said the success Red Springs had the last two seasons was partly due to the slender righty on the mound.

“He just came in and fit in well with us. I’m just proud of him,” Howell said. “He came in and was the backbone of our pitching staff for the past two years.”

Carthen made the move from shortstop to the outfield as a senior. That move was something that Carthen saw could benefit the team, and himself moving forward.

“My cousin said the same thing happened to him his senior year because that’s what they looked at him for at college,” Carthen said. “I was just looking forward to it.”

Rockingham County is currently in the NJCAA World Series, and along with its success, the atmosphere was a draw for Carthen.

“I liked the way coach Coach Reece (Honeycutt) and his program works out. It’s a good area and I feel like I fit in,” Carthen said.

Howell mentioned how Carthen “grew up” as a senior, with the position change as one of the main examples.

“For him to do that, it speaks on his character,” Howell said. “For him to give it up because he knew he would play in the outfield next year, it’s a testament to who he is as a human being.”

Coty Locklear served as a utility player for the Red Devils during his career, and that whatever-it-takes mentality is what he plans on bringing with him to Surry.

“I’ve been waiting on this ever since I was 5 and just started playing baseball,” he said. “I’ve been at about any position they put me in. If they want to put me in the outfield, I can focus on that and become a better part of the team.”

As one of the top bats in the Red Springs lineup the last two seasons, Coty Locklear said that the fact that Surry has a hitting coach on staff makes him more excited for the possibilities at the plate.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot of room to improve, and hit a lot more home runs,” Coty said. “It’s unreal. Some days you have those slumps and I’m glad I could get out of them and be able to go to the next level.”

Along with being very flexible at where he can play on the field, Howell said that Coty’s bat is another strong point of his game that can shine at the next level.

“He’s definitely a power hitter as well and that can help Surry as well,” Howell said.

Coty Locklear recently was recognized from the NCHSAA as one of the 20 winners across the state for the Willie Bradshaw memorial scholarship.

Colton Locklear also said having a hitting coach at Surry will be an asset he will take advantage of next year, and even used some pointers given on a visit to smack his lone home run this season in a comeback win over Fairmont.

“That helped me out. The coaches are great,” Colton said. “I feel like I can improve on my defense in college and be good on defense and I have a strong arm.”

Having a familiar face going to the same school more than three hours away gives Colton Locklear a peace of mind.

“I’m going down there with someone I know and me and him can make friends there,” Colton said. “I think it will be good.”

Howell said that speaking with the Surry staff that Colton’s natural position at third base is open as of right now, and that with work Colton could move into that role next year.

“It’s right there for him and he can go up there and compete,” Howell said.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

